A pretty TikToker has narrated how she met her husband at a friend's wedding party where she was the bridesmaid

Her husband was also the groomsman at the wedding and they ended up challenging each other on the dance floor

After the the wedding party, they struck a likeness for each other and started a relationship which has led to marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady on TikTok has told the interesting story of how she met her handsome husband.

According to the lady named @maxiducer, she met her cute husband at a wedding party.

She had previously blocked the man on social media. Photo credit: TikTok/@maxiducer.

Source: UGC

She admitted that the man has been talking to her on Instagram but that she paid him no attention and even blocked him.

When she finally met him at the wedding party of a friend, she found out he was not bad looking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hubby was the groomsman

At the party where they met each other, her now husband was the groomsman.

She was also the bridesmaid meaning they ended up pairing on the dance floor.

This would later lead to a strong relationship and to her getting pregnant for him.

The two are now happily married after their happy proposal was delayed by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Watch the video below:

TikToke users react to the story

@Tiffany Hubbard said:

"Apparently I was in my hubby's blocked list and I didn't even know."

@Rin commented:

"Not your mum pulling up your dress."

@Doreen Daisy said:

"It's it because I don't go to weddings. Congratulations!"

@Sudomamii reeacted:

"This is such a beautiful story. Congratulations again!"

@Zo said:

"OMGGGGGG! I can’t wait until you can tell Jimi this one day."

@Mali commented:

"My amazing boyfriend was on my block list. Please review your block list again."

@Mary Kaylee said:

"The way y’all dance is soooo cute. Y’all match each other for sure."

Lady calls off her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she abandoned a man that proposed marriage to her and followed another man.

According to her, she found out that the new man had more money so she made the decision.

However, she recently cried out that she has remained unmarried some 10 years after the episode.

Source: Legit.ng