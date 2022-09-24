A trending video showing a bride's lovely reaction to being surprised with a travel visa has stirred massive reactions on social media

In the clip, the groom presented the bride with a travel visa on their wedding day and she couldn't control her emotions

She declined his request for a hug, threatening to deal with him mercilessly when they have intercourse

A bride caused a huge stir on social media with her reaction after her groom shocked her with a visa on their wedding day.

A short TikTok video showed the bride going through the travel visa after it was handed to her.

She was overwhelmed with excitement. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chizzyamak2

When she recognised what it meant, she burst into a wild playful celebration. Her man then requested for a hug to which she declined.

Speaking in Igbo language, the lady said, while pointing at him, that she was going to deal with him with no mercy.

She downplayed the effect of a hug, reiterating that he would be dealt with mercilessly when they have s*ex.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

nneomagift568 said:

"Means I will chop you like aboki suya this night."

adannenne said:

"Chaiii I watch this video 10 times.

"beautiful very funny."

Nedum_jay said:

"Abeg come I go lend you my south Africa climanjaro..20 hours work."

sparklesNyi said:

"I think he surprised her with a visa for their honeymoon. So she is willing to destroy him that’s why she said hug is small."

Sylvester Clever256 said:

"Na so them da talk, she will change when she get there."

user2122061793740 said:

"Hope say u get strength because oga atagi kgwogwo hmmmm I can't hold my smiles u marry legit queen I wish u both a peaceful marriage life."

