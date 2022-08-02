Video of Beautiful Bridesmaid in Gown Dancing Without Caring Who’s Looking Gets People Talking
- A beautiful bridesmaid took over the dance floor at a wedding reception to thrill guests with her stellar dance moves
- In a video that has amassed the reactions of many internet users, she is seen jamming to a popular song by Adekunle Gold featuring Davido
- Ama_pozzible, who commented with one other internet user said, ''the guests are just so boring, just sitting down there like [that]''
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A confident bridesmaid stormed the dance floor to thrill guests at a wedding reception with her stellar dance moves in a video that has gained reactions.
In the footage seen by Legit.ng on Phils_ushering, the young lady appeared at the ceremony in a straight dress that firmly grabbed her figure.
She jammed to the song High, a popular hit song by Adekunle Gold featuring Davido, to entertain the seated guests.
"I pray she isn't hurt": Tall lady in high heels falls suddenly on stage as she models, video goes viral
The video has garnered tons of reactions but fewer comments on social media. Legit.ng highlighted the comments below:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Peeps react online
Nanaabena.anokyewaa said:
''This bridesmaid is crazy.''
Ama_pozzible commented:
''The guests are just so boring; just sitting down there like [that].''
Another lady danced at wedding ceremony
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady caused a stir after she was seen in a viral video dancing powerfully at a wedding.
She took to the dance floor alongside a man who equally showed skills but could not match her energy.
It was a moment of awe and fun when the lady danced into the wedding reception hall, attracting the attention of guests and other onlookers who could not but watch endlessly.
Lady and boss' kids danced
In other news, a lady working as a maid in United Arab Emirate (UAE) made a TikTok video that featured her boss' kids.
"E don set": Reactions as bride dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga, takes off her gele and shoe in funny video
In the clip, the lady in a gown was dancing for her TikTok followers when the children ran to her front and started copying the nanny's moves.
The young nanny jokingly said that the children spoilt the video and would not allow her dance in peace.
Source: YEN.com.gh