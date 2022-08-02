Global site navigation

Local editions

“I Pray She Isn’t Hurt”: Tall Lady in High Heels Falls Suddenly on Stage As She Models, Video Goes Viral
Family & Relationships

“I Pray She Isn’t Hurt”: Tall Lady in High Heels Falls Suddenly on Stage As She Models, Video Goes Viral

by  Joseph Omotayo Khadijah Thabit
  • A lady modelling in heels looked off stage and fell to the ground after she lost focus while posing with confidence
  • In a video, she is seen walking her way up on the stage before stopping to pose but lost her balance when she looked off stage
  • The footage, showing the moment the young model fell to the ground, has garnered tons of reactions

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

A lady modelling in heels lost her balance on stage and fell to the ground after she lost focus while posing with confidence in a video making the rounds online.

In the clip widely circulated on social media, the slender lady walks her way up on a stage with grit before stopping to give a signature pose.

While at it, she looked off stage, paced a foot in the air instead of the stage, and quickly lost her balance, leading to a massive fall.

Read also

2 beautiful Indian ladies dance to Nooran Sisters' Ali Ali with cool hip hop moves

Model falls off stage.
Photos of a young model who fell off the stage. Credit: iamphylxgh
Source: UGC

Her situation stirred reactions

It is not clear whether she fell at an event or during a rehearsal. However, after she fell, one man approached to help her back to her feet.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The clip, showing the moment the young model fell to the ground, has amassed tons of comments from netizens.

Legit.ng spotlighted some of the comments below:

Folks react to video:

Elvida3682 commented:

''Honestly, I felt it! No jokes. I hope she's ok.''

Nonnyjoker said:

''This thing is not funny.''

Stephaniesingle30 commented:

''Oh my God! I pray she isn't hurt.''

Kwaku_gyapong1 said:

''Ooo sister kafra.''

Owusu_sh commented:

''View no y3 very crazy, so we gon embrace it.''

Mhizkesse said:

''I shouted Jesus.''

Speechessessel said:

''Sorry but I just finished laughing and I'm still laughing.''

Naybilli commented:

''Why was she looking off stage.''

Read also

"Women will not kill me": Lady in tight gown shows of stunning dance steps in public, video goes viral

Proud of her cheap room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 showed that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without a cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel