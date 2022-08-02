“I Pray She Isn’t Hurt”: Tall Lady in High Heels Falls Suddenly on Stage As She Models, Video Goes Viral
- A lady modelling in heels looked off stage and fell to the ground after she lost focus while posing with confidence
- In a video, she is seen walking her way up on the stage before stopping to pose but lost her balance when she looked off stage
- The footage, showing the moment the young model fell to the ground, has garnered tons of reactions
A lady modelling in heels lost her balance on stage and fell to the ground after she lost focus while posing with confidence in a video making the rounds online.
In the clip widely circulated on social media, the slender lady walks her way up on a stage with grit before stopping to give a signature pose.
While at it, she looked off stage, paced a foot in the air instead of the stage, and quickly lost her balance, leading to a massive fall.
Her situation stirred reactions
It is not clear whether she fell at an event or during a rehearsal. However, after she fell, one man approached to help her back to her feet.
The clip, showing the moment the young model fell to the ground, has amassed tons of comments from netizens.
Legit.ng spotlighted some of the comments below:
Folks react to video:
Elvida3682 commented:
''Honestly, I felt it! No jokes. I hope she's ok.''
Nonnyjoker said:
''This thing is not funny.''
Stephaniesingle30 commented:
''Oh my God! I pray she isn't hurt.''
Kwaku_gyapong1 said:
''Ooo sister kafra.''
Owusu_sh commented:
''View no y3 very crazy, so we gon embrace it.''
Mhizkesse said:
''I shouted Jesus.''
Speechessessel said:
''Sorry but I just finished laughing and I'm still laughing.''
Naybilli commented:
''Why was she looking off stage.''
