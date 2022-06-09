Sometimes, it just requires one to put up a good dance showcase at a wedding to become an internet sensation.

From guests, to bridesmaids and groomsmen, different folks have stolen the thunder of couples at their wedding occasions by way of their sizzling dance performances - unintentionally making them viral sensations and the wedding gaining popularity.

X wedding moments that went viral

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng revisits some beautiful wedding moments captured on camera that blew up on the net.

1. Oyinbo lady in heels steals the show at a Nigerian wedding with her dancing

A petite white lady was the star of the occasion and queen on the dance floor at a small Nigerian wedding she had attended.

The pretty lady in a short gown and heels had first appeared to be copying the dance moves of a Nigerian dancer in ankara before owning the floor.

The white lady stole the show on the dance floor. Photo Credit: @djreeves_8701

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of everyone, the lady showed off some Nigerian dance steps and went on to twerk.

In the video reposted by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, guests momentarily suspended their dancing to admire the white dancer.

The video was circulated on the net with many people praising the lady's performance.

2. Grandma and granddaughter dance at traditional wedding

A Nigerian grandma left an indelible mark at her grandaughter's traditional wedding with her energetic dance showcase which eventually went viral.

The beautiful moment happened during the granny's dance with her daughter.

The granny and her grandchild who was wedding paired well on the dance floor. Photo Credit: @isabellamelodies

Source: Instagram

The granny matched her grandchild's energy despite being advanced in age as they vibed to Wo, a song by Nigerian singer Olamide.

Guests and netizens who saw the clip adjudged the old woman a great stepper.

3. Plus-size man and lady turn heads at a wedding with their dancing

A video of a plus-size groomsman and a petite bridesmaid complementing each other well on the dance floor had gone viral due to their wonderful performance.

In the adorable video shared on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the duo danced to E Choke by Sefa featuring Mr Drew.

The plus-size man and petite lady gave a wonderful dance showcase. Photo Credit: @maxwelljennings

Source: Instagram

The male dancer carried himself beautifully and complemented the infectious dance moves of the lady.

Plus-size lady dazzles at a wedding with legwork dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a plus-size lady had caused a commotion with her legwork dancing at a wedding.

In a video widely circulated online, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with in clip sported an outfit with bright colours.

At a point during her eye-catching dance moves, she took off her heels to show off her leg work without any difficulty.

One of the groomsmen later joined the woman to challenge her, but she defeated him effortlessly. In the video online, one could hear a voice-over asking if there was any challenger to take on the lady.

