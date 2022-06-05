Kshama Bindu, 24, a student and digital creator from India, is set to marry herself in what is said to be the country's first 'sologamy'

Bindu will host a traditional Hindu ceremony on Saturday, June 11; her family and friends will attend as she dedicates herself to a life of 'self-love'

Nonetheless, she has been hit with criticism, as people think she is clout chasing and some have even branded her an 'attention-seeker'

An Indian woman has announced that she will marry herself in what has been dubbed the country's first 'sologamy'.

Kshama Bindu, 24, from India, will marry herself. Photo: Ndtv.

However, critics have denounced it as an attention-grabbing publicity stunt.

Woman to wed herself

Kshama Bindu, a sociology graduate and blogger from the western state of Gujarat, is set to marry herself in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

According to Daily Mail, the uncommon wedding ceremony will be attended by family and friends in the city of Vadodara on Saturday, June 11.

The 24-year-old says the marriage will be a deep act of self-acceptance and she will dedicate herself to a life of self-love, before taking herself for a two-week honeymoon.

Kshama Bindu faces criticism

Experts say the marriage will not be legal while others accused her of being an 'attention seeker'.

"You can live with yourself without marrying yourself, You are just an attention seeker, & you played well," Twitter user wrote.

"Woke, a Joke!" wrote another, while a third added: "As crazy as it can get."

