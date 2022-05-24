Emotional Video Shows a Nigerian Groom on His Knees Crying Hard at His Traditional Wedding, Bride Comforts Him
- A heartwarming moment between a groom and bride recorded at a Nigerian traditional wedding has gone viral
- In the video making the rounds, the groom who appeared to be on his knees wept profusely before the bride
- His beautiful bride provided the needed support as she offered her man a handkerchief and comforted him
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A video of a Nigerian groom weeping hard at his traditional wedding occasion has stirred mixed reactions on social media.
Overwhelmed with emotions, the groom on his knees wept facing his bride who seemed more composed at that moment.
The lady placed his head on her shoulder as she comforted him.
At some point in the clip @alaga_toh_bam shared on TikTok, she offered him a handkerchief that was handed to her which the man used in wiping his face.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She then gave him a comforting hug. The lovebirds rocked a matching blue native attire and remained on their knees while the moment lasted.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react
Trillionaire said:
"If you meet him when he’s stuck and you make him believe he can do it and he did pull thru, he will shed more than tears."
user1723574684568 said:
"Some people Will be like he will still yes which is in man nature but aleast he realise he got a had a gift he doesn't deserve dat's y his crying."
motunrayorrrrr said:
"Some of you guys have not experienced true love and pray it not too late for you to realize Btw congratulations to the couple."
prettymabella02 said:
"Believe it or not there are some men out there who have discipline and can't cheat on their woman.
"Congratulations darling."
Groom burst into tears as the bride washes his feet at their wedding
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had shed tears at his wedding.
In a video that has sparked debate on social media, a bride despite wearing her flowing wedding dress stooped to wash her groom's feet at their wedding.
The bride carried out the act lovingly right in the full glare of all the guests that graced their occasion. Like it was expected, a lady brought a small piece of clothing for the groom while the bride was focused on her task quietly.
In a split second, the groom burst into soft sobs and first wiped his face with the small clothing he was handed before supporting it with his other hand.
Source: Legit.ng