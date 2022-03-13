A proud dad has been seen dancing at the wedding reception of his daughter in a manner that has gladdened many hearts on the internet

Father and daughter danced so happily to Ameno Amapiano Remix by Goya Menor and Nektunz and their dance steps were amazing

The dance steps displayed by the two showed a lot of happiness indicating that both father and daughter were happy to have witnessed the day

It was dancing time at his daughter's wedding reception and a proud dad stepped forward to properly represent himself.

The father who was putting on a babaringa did not waste any time before accepting to dance with his daughter.

Both of them dance in great happiness. Photo credit: @maxwelljennings

Source: Instagram

Dad, daughter vibe to Ameno Amapiano Remix by Goya Menor and Nektunez

The man who was visibly happy vibed like a young person to Ameno Amapiano, dancing and challenging his daughter convincingly.

The father paced around the floor with speed and then his daughter tried to catch up with his wild speed. The interesting video was filmed and shared by @maxwelljennings. It was later reposted by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below

Social media users share

When the video was reshared by @mufasatundeednut, it got considerable views from members of the public. Here are a few reactions taken from the comment section:

@obaksolo reacted:

"This is so Beautiful to Watch."

@hush_lordknows commented:

"Na girl way no ask for transport fee we go do marriage with."

@__ahdah__ reacted:

"A very priceless moment."

@overd0se.sandy commented:

"This is how me and my dad rock. Can't wait to see my dad soon. My first love."

@salemchad remarked:

"Thought it’s only crying the daughter and father cry when they dance nau."

@emi_ni_tiwa commented:

"She definitely got it from her father."

@the_amara_ said:

"The father’s energy is unmatched."

Source: Legit.ng