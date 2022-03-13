This is so beautiful: Dad Battles Daughter in Dance at Her Wedding, Dishes Dignifying Steps in Fantastic Video
- A proud dad has been seen dancing at the wedding reception of his daughter in a manner that has gladdened many hearts on the internet
- Father and daughter danced so happily to Ameno Amapiano Remix by Goya Menor and Nektunz and their dance steps were amazing
- The dance steps displayed by the two showed a lot of happiness indicating that both father and daughter were happy to have witnessed the day
It was dancing time at his daughter's wedding reception and a proud dad stepped forward to properly represent himself.
The father who was putting on a babaringa did not waste any time before accepting to dance with his daughter.
Dad, daughter vibe to Ameno Amapiano Remix by Goya Menor and Nektunez
The man who was visibly happy vibed like a young person to Ameno Amapiano, dancing and challenging his daughter convincingly.
The father paced around the floor with speed and then his daughter tried to catch up with his wild speed. The interesting video was filmed and shared by @maxwelljennings. It was later reposted by @mufasatundeednut.
Watch the video below
Social media users share
When the video was reshared by @mufasatundeednut, it got considerable views from members of the public. Here are a few reactions taken from the comment section:
@obaksolo reacted:
"This is so Beautiful to Watch."
@hush_lordknows commented:
"Na girl way no ask for transport fee we go do marriage with."
@__ahdah__ reacted:
"A very priceless moment."
@overd0se.sandy commented:
"This is how me and my dad rock. Can't wait to see my dad soon. My first love."
@salemchad remarked:
"Thought it’s only crying the daughter and father cry when they dance nau."
@emi_ni_tiwa commented:
"She definitely got it from her father."
@the_amara_ said:
"The father’s energy is unmatched."
Potbellied man dances with energy at wedding reception
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a man broke into a wild dance at a wedding reception and everyone just have to give him space.
The man who was spotted with a potbelly moved his body with amazing ease and confidence, attracting cheers and claps from guests present.
It was so nice that others gathered and encircled him and then videoed him with their smart phones so as to preserve the cool moment.
