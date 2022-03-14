A shirtless man in gray shorts has caught the dance bug and he wasted no time in doing a very funny dance that has got many talking

The way he yelped his belly and moved it around, someone said on Instagram that the man is pregnant with a child

The man's dance video has attracted hilarious reactions on the internet with many wanting to know exactly why he was dancing

A man has taken dancing to the next level as he has been seen in a viral video as he danced without shirts.

The man displayed his huge belly and then yelped it in a very funny way, prompting many to think that he is pregnant.

The man dances funnily, using his belly. Photo credit @naijahbroh

Funny dance gets attention online

The man began his hilarious dance with one leg and then switched to the other, moving his hips in a funny manner.

He then moved the dance to his belly, swinging it forward and making it bigger as he used it to dance. He said his dance style is 'one lege'. The video was posted on Instagram by @naijahbro and later reposted by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to potbelly dance.

When the video made it to Instagram, it got many views and comments. Here are a few of the comments:

@kim_adaego commented:

"I swear this guy is a full vibe."

@nike.herself reacted:

"This belle no be here."

@ekesonmoney_ said:

"He is single that's why."

@iyawo_bobo reacted:

"See person husband o this one go don kee him wife with laughter."

@thickyhana commented:

"We need ask who give this man belle."

@jummy_organics said:

"One man has discovered his talent."

@glorysunday51 said:

"This country u can never be bored."

@real.elenarae commented:

"Is this guy pregnant."

@daukore__ remarked:

"His he pregnant."

Plus-size lady dances with passion to T-Pain

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a plus-size lady did a wonderful dance session and many of her audience were left asking for more.

The lady danced to T-Pan's Booty Wurlk and it was a delight to watch when she posted it on Tiktok.

The ease with which she moved her body attracted many netizens who praised her for her energetic passion.

