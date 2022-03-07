An unexpected occurrence involving a Nigerian bride and an automated door has stirred hilarious reactions on social media

In the video, the bride in her flowing wedding dress walked gracefully across the doorway only for her dress to be held back by the door

Fearing for her life and safety, the Nigerian bride burst into loud screams, quite to the amusement of female friends who were hailing her while she walked

Absolutely nothing prepares couples for all the unexpected happenings that go down on wedding days, most of such unforeseen occurrences turn out to be moments the couple would cherish when they look back on the D-day.

A lady showed apparent fear after an automated door held back her wedding dress.

She expressed fear Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the hilarious moment was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and got many people laughing at the lady.

In the clip, the delectable bride appeared through the doorway of an automated door in her flowing white wedding dress amid cheers and hailings from female folks in the opposite direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Her graceful walk was halted at the doorway as the automated door caught and held back her dress.

This left the lady in a loud fearful scream.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians found it hilarious

@sharon_chigozirim stated:

"Na you dey feel yourself, dey walk slow The door no send you."

@uswat_aleja wrote:

"Y’all laughing when we are suppose to be rooting for bamise..Ömo it can be me it can be you it can be our family member (God forbid) but Wah if 50percent of brt drivers are doing it."

@__h.o.m.e remarked:

"When she no quick waka nko She was stressing the door abeg."

@bodygoals.bytee.lagos opined:

"If you were d one won’t you scream?

"Asking respectfully."

@val_apparel thought:

"U no gree commot body fast na that's why the door help u."

Groom does press-ups before unveiling his bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had done press-ups before unveiling his bride.

In a wedding clip filmed by @maxwelljennings and posted on Instagram, a groom became a funny spectacle after the officiating pastor asked him to unveil his bride.

The man adjusted his shirt before he went on his fours as one of the groomsmen gave him a white cloth to place his hands on.

He then went ahead to do many press-ups to the surprise of many. Even the clergyman laughed hard at the show he put on.

The bride was so amused. Afterwards, like a sportsman who just successfully completed a task, he went into the audience and shook the hands of some people. When he returned, he gracefully unveiled his wife and completed the marriage rites.

Source: Legit.ng