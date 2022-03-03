A nice video of a sweet Nigerian bride stepping out in style has attracted so much attention online because of the very cool way it was organised

The video showed the bride stepping out to her reception arena with a convoy of very cool aso-ebi girls that lit up the whole place

As they stepped out, they matched their delectable steps to Na We Dey, Nah We Dey, by Flavour Nabania and it was as if the song was made for that show

Aso-ebi step-out just got hotter as has been seen in one sweet video. In the video, a Nigerian bride was seen coming out in style, attracting attention both on and offline.

She stepped out in full native regalia with what has been described as a convoy of aso-ebi girls, mesmerising the whole reception arena.

Beautifully dressed, well organised aso-ebi, dancing to Na We Dey by Flavour Nabania

The bride was dressed in a beautifully tailored blue gown that has nice diamond-like beads, making her shimmer and dazzle as she stepped out.

Her girls were all traditionally dressed, with sky blue wrappers tied above the chest and a white handkerchief fastened around the chest. This created a dramatic display of colours that was very good to look at. The nice video was posted on Tiktok by @igboweddings.

Tiktok users react

The video of the aso-ebi convoy has attracted interesting reactions from those who have seen it. A few of the reactions go as follows:

@Iamcynthiabanks said:

"Can’t wait to get married only to show off hahaha."

@Jalesia reacted:

"Nigerian women are top tier!"

@Chris commented:

"She walks a real queen. Igbo amaka. My beautiful people."

