Emerging photos from a lady's simple white wedding occasion has sparked huge debate on social media

In the pictures, the lady had a simple white dress on that complemented the simple tucked-in clothing her man had on

Quite interestingly, their small white wedding occasion had only two persons in attendance as guests

A lady simple wedding occasion choice has made her the toast of the internet.

This is as her wedding choice is in sharp contrast with the flamboyant manner Nigerian wedding occasions are usually organized.

Only two guests were spotted Photo Credit: Itz Pre Cious

Their wedding outfit was also simple

In photos shared on Facebook group Rant HQ Extension, the couple also rocked simple wears for the occasion.

While the lady wore a simple white dress that covered her knees, the groom could be seen in a tucked-in shirt and pants.

Their wedding occasion was witnessed by only two guests, a male and female.

The lovebirds were all smiles as they exchanged rings.

Social media reacts

Judith Kwaghgba said:

"Una d shout simple and unique, my ideal wedding, this is what I want etc. Na same una when una wedding reach una go begin call girls in the hood for asoebi, the even keep malice with some girls say Dem no buy asoebi show una wedding make una go rest abeg,give village people food to eat,it's our right to eat jollof on that day."

Chuks Uzor stated:

"All the ladies saying “My Ideal Wedding, Na this kind wedding I Dey like”…. Una Papa and Family members plus village people go agree make Una marry like this….. Even Una when one marry plus Una friends go agree…..

"When Wedding never even kick start Una don begin sale Asoebi."

Benedict Chisom wrote:

"This is the type of wedding I like, stress free and money free just sign and it's done.

"Life continues.

"It's just that people allow society tell them how to live their lives which is messed up."

Anikwata Chidinma Juliet opined:

"Hmmmm, nice one, e go shock people when I go get marry, na picture and video una go take no, I am not in any competition of which person wedding loud pass, I just want mine sanity, mine peace and mine comfort, and also a man who is lovable, caring, understanding and have respect for both of us and above all believe in God."

Couple hold wedding in empty hall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a couple who held their wedding in an empty hall and few guests.

Sharing photos of the church wedding on Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ Vivian Chizoba thought:

''This is how a wedding should look like."

In the first frame, the couple were joined at an almost empty church wedding by a priest and moved on from there to a small reception.

The reception looked like that of a normal family having their meal over the dining.

Source: Legit.ng