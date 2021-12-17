Pastor Victoria Elohor has explained why she decided to give marriage another try after her first husband passed on 15 years ago

The woman of God explained that she decided to remarry because she has been deprived of love for a very long time

The pastor said she went into her first marriage unprepared at the tender age of 14 and that her latest nuptial knot was a divine arrangement

It is not everybody that finds love at 57. Yet, this is the story of Pastor Victoria Elohor who recently tied the knot with her heartthrob.

Many people were uncomfortable with her decision to remarry, but she explained that she had to move on with the arrangement because she has been deprived of love for a long time.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the woman of God said:

"I remarried again after 15 years wey my husband die, and I be 57 years old. My best friends dem, majority of dem, dem dey jealous. Dem no happy at all at all say I dey mary at 57. E just be like say why I no leave the man for them make dem marry am. Se make I no lie to you: oyibo man say I have been deprived of love. Love wey I suppose get for my small pikin I no get am.

The former marriage na 14 years and 5 months na him I dey my mama dem carry me give husband. So I no know anything about marriage before I even enter am. So dat love wey I no get the time wey I dey for small pikin, na him God just put for my hand now o!"

The husband, Mr Opionor was equally very happy as he said he has not married before. He stated:

"I neva marry before. Today is my first time. I dey happy so much say I dey marry."

