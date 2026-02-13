A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after finding a strange object on a commercial driver's feet

In a video, the female passenger filmed the object which was placed on the driver's feet and expressed curiousity

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has shared a video disclosing the disturbing discovery she made while onboard a commercial vehicle.

The video went viral on TikTok with many users weighing in on the mysterious object which was found on the driver's feet.

Lady displays object found on driver's feet

The Nigerian lady who was onboard the vehicle at the time, captured the strange scene on camera, and subsequently shared the clip online.

In the video shared via her account @65kikelomo on TikTok, she displayed a small, comb-like object tied and placed on the driver's feet, leaving many to wonder about its purpose.

The lady's curiosity got the better of her, and she took to social media to seek answers, sparking mixed reactions among users.

She captioned the video:

"Guys what's the meaning of this on his leg?"

Reactions trail mysterious object on driver's feet

TikTok users reacted massively, with some offering their interpretations of the object's significance, while others expressed concern and unease.

@sunnykrado1 said:

"That thing Dey prevent him from accident immedi ately accident happened una no go see him there again and the people in the car will die."

@BASHORUN said:

"Let make this simple. That is a cutting comb and u no it usefulness, no matter how blocked the hair can be it will surely make way. So na for protection and the second black and white one tie to it na owo (respect) so not dangerous."

@ÌFÀTÒLÀÌRÒKÒ/ÒLÙWÈRÈ said:

"It’s Òwó protection if anything bad is in the road like bandit or accident you will won’t met it before you reach there."

@Harris reacted:

"It's a form of protection Sha nothing much, but that doesn't still stop what will happen not to happen sha."

@Dadi-k micheal commented:

"Lol 1stly check his hand beads the colors means say him na confra n the comb u see is for protection I hope you’re okay now."

@AKINSUYI reacted:

"If something wan happen, that thing will give him sign, is either something delay him or motor spoil to avert the bad thing."

@The people oracle DPO commented:

"Why u no ask him u come dey come here give people way no be ur mate assignments."

@OLATOYOSIH added:

"See me see my gender oooh, you no hear bandit up and down abi you get 10m."

See the post below:

Lady shares unusual experience with bus driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video of what a bus driver asked her to do.

According to the lady, the bus driver asked her to help him hold the brake of the car while he stepped out.

Source: Legit.ng