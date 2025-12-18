A Nigerian lady who is a single mother of a daughter has declared on TikTok that she can't marry a single father

She maintained that she would not even settle for a single father of one and offered a reason for her decision

The single mum's post and explanation triggered reactions on social media, with some ladies agreeing with her

A single mother of a daughter, @mhaycakes, has publicly stated that she can't walk down the aisle with someone who is a single dad.

Stressing her standpoint, she said she can't even marry a single dad who has only one child.

In a TikTok post, the single mum, who identifies as a feminist, said it is something she can't see herself doing.

Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"Even as a single mom, I can never marry a single father.

"God no fit gree!

"Even if na single father of 1!

"I no do."

Why single mum detests single dads

According to the single mum, she would only consider a single dad if his baby mama is deceased. In her words:

"I can consider only If the Babymaa Is De*d! single girls getting married to them while the woman is alive! una de try."

In the comment section, she noted that she can't be a stepmother.

"Who wan be stepmother? Abeg! not me."

When a netizen asked her why she can never marry a single dad, she said they usually go back to their children's mums. She wrote:

"They usually go back to their bms. Not all tho."

Her sentiment about single dads stirred reactions on TikTok.

Single mum's post stirs mixed reactions

Natty's Emporium ♍ said:

"My sister na true u talk ooo."

Godfather said:

"My baby mama dead,so am free."

Georgina said:

"I actually can date a responsible comfortable single father of 1."

Dammie Unbroken 🔥 said:

"I think say na only me😂😂...my own single mother get choice and standard!!!!"

Children advise their single mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mum burst into laughter as her children advised her on the kind of man to marry.

A clip, which gained massive attention on TikTok, revealed the youngsters' distinct requirements for their potential stepfather. The mother's video showed her children sharing their honest opinions about an ideal man. In the video, the siblings emphasised their utmost desire for a stylish and modern stepfather.

They sought someone who understands contemporary trends, rather than an outdated "uncle" figure. They jokingly warned potential suitors, "If you don't know what hair closure means, stay away from mum!" Their mother, who was surprised by her children's demand, shared the video and expressed her amazement. Social media users reacted to the viral clip.

