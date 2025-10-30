Nigerians have reacted to a Gen Z teacher's comments on her students' notebooks after scoring them

The teacher had proudly gone public with her remarks on the notebooks, which contained some Gen Z slang

While some people gushed over the teacher's handwriting, many others found her comments amusing

A Gen Z teacher, known on TikTok as @ugogbe4mirror, has shown netizens how she left Gen Z remarks on her students' notebooks after marking and scoring them.

Gen Z refers to the generation born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, typically from 1997 to 2012.

Known as the first generation of 'digital natives,' they grew up with the internet and smartphones, making them highly tech-savvy.

Gen Z teacher's hilarious remarks

In a TikTok video, the teacher showcased her students' notebooks, noting that she marked them with vibes and a mixture of Gen Z energy. In her words:

"Mixing red ink with vibes and a sprinkle of the Gen Z energy… purrrrZ."

On the notebook of a student who scored 6/15, she remarked, "You ate, but halfway."

On another who scored 4/15, she commented, "You're cooked."

The students who scored 15/15 received complementary Gen Z remarks like "Ate!" and "Top boy."

At the time of this report, the teacher's video had hit over 70k views on TikTok, with many social media users finding it hilarious.

Watch her video below:

Gen Z teacher's remarks on students' notebooks trend

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's remarks below:

deetorydesigns said:

"Teaching is fun sha."

Ukamaka.Jennifer said:

"U ate but half way ke."

Michycakes said:

"😂What did I just watch Ugogbe?"

judith onyinye🥰 said:

"It's given next time you will eat."

theolafaith said:

"Can’t be me ..marking 150 notes no be joke."

Oyiza🌹🌹 said:

"I also add by drawing smiling emoji, when I'm encouraging the pupil to do well next time. " not exactly, but it's cool 😊."

scents and totes said:

"It's the one that ate half way for me."

BUKONLA said:

"The handwriting, the teacher must be 10/10 across board."

