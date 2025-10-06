The former reverend sister who was dismissed by her Catholic congregation has sent a message to people telling her to get married

According to the ex-reverend sister, a thousand men are seeking her hand in marriage, wondering why she was told that men are scarce

She joked about holding an audition to select one of the men approaching her for marriage and shaded those calling her ugly

Kinse Shako Annastasia, the ex-reverend sister dismissed by her Catholic congregation, has reacted to calls for her to get married.

In a recent Facebook post, she wondered if those suggesting she get married were willing to sponsor her wedding.

Annastasia claimed that a thousand men have approached her for marriage, despite being told that men are scarce.

She jocularly considered holding an audition to select one of the men seeking to marry her.

She took a swipe at those who said she is ungrateful and ugly, wondering why they were so blind and mean to her.

The ex-reverend sister's post sparked a debate on social media. Her Facebook post read:

"Those of you saying I should get married 🤣 Come out now and say your mind ooo will you sponsor the wedding? How will I choose between one thousand Men asking for my hand in marriage? Chai this life ee.

"And I was told Men are scarce. So who owns all these Adamus and David's in my DM hehehe.

"WA ZO BIA is happening life. Very soon there'll be an audition or competition 😂😂😂.

"One said "so$rry oh Nne I will take you to Dubai and take you to America just say yes and I will change your life ".

Guess my response: 😜 😅

"Some are still saying she's ungrateful and ugly 😔 Why are some people so blind and mean?

"Before someone will say I lack home training. Una good morning from here.

"Don't forget, life is for the living ooo. Thank you Jesus for grace 🙏 Thank you JESUS for Life..."

Reactions trail ex-reverend sister's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former reverend sister's post below:

Lucie Mannix said:

"Sister, you for rest oooo.

"Before you make mistakes, this social media na rubbish ooo.

"My candid advice."

Clara Purity Asuelimen said:

"You na hot cake o all you just need is small brush up and small packaging you will see how they will even rush you more.

"Life is for the leaving o choose a good man settle down and enjoy a good and happy life."

Demotech Phàt Farm said:

"No be to marry be the Koko,will the marriage last ?,those men in your DM how many of Dem get sense ?,men are not scarce is responsible men that are scarce."

Victor Omoha said:

"Men dey na husband no dey.

"Most of the men on your DM are just men but not really a husband material."

Juliet Okoro said:

"Because of the background you came out of, you don't need to do cho-cho-cho too much. Maintain your steez and talk less."

Dismissed reverend sister makes more allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the dismissed reverend sister had exposed things she went through in her erstwhile Catholic congregation.

Annastasia accused an unnamed reverend sister superior of telling lies to a bishop, claiming that she never permitted her to do her master's in Abuja.

The former reverend sister released a letter online to counter her superior's alleged lies as she narrated her untold ordeal while in the Catholic congregation.

