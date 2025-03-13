A Nigerian mum of four has excitedly highlighted things she did for herself after quitting her marriage

The single mum said she gifted herself an iPhone 11 Pro Max and paid a makeup artist for a glam

Mixed reactions trailed the things she listed as some people tackled her, while others drew inspiration from her story

After walking out of her marriage, a Nigerian mum of four has opened up on her feats as a single mum.

In a TikTok post, the single mum said she bought herself an iPhone 11 Pro Max, paid a makeup artist to beautify her facial appearance and got her first ever bone straight hair.

She added that she also got a beautiful dress, fine accessories and a very good fragrance. The single woman said she took herself out to celebrate her freedom from the abusive marriage.

She sent a message of hope to other people still in abusive marriages, saying this could be their testimony. Her TikTok post read:

"4 MONTHS LATER; I gifted myself an iPhone 11 Pro Max, paid a makeup artist for a glam, bought myself my first ever bone straight, bought myself a beautiful dress, bought myself beautiful accessories, wore a very good fragrance, and took myself out to celebrate my freedom ❤️ THIS CAN BE YOU TOO."

Some women celebrated along with the woman and drew motivation from her story. A section of netizens tackled her, urging the single mum to give it time.

Her post blew up on the social media platform.

View her post below:

Lady's failed marriage post stirs reactions

Da_Don_11 said:

"Congratulations to your ex husband at least he has gotten his peace of mind back. God bless his new journey in life."

Mexico bee said:

"I can't wait to celebrate mine too because i have detached myself."

McScience said:

"If a man refuses to buy horse hair for her woman, they tag the marriage abusive."

Michael Kennedy said:

"4 months is too early to conclude if you did made a good choice or not."

Ekeson said:

"You forgot to drop the ring abi na you use your money buy am."

Ms.Sommy💫 said:

"This marriage of a thing e be like I go slow down."

BennyNelsson said:

"The way the men are crying ehhn😂congratulations again love❤️, this is a motivation to other women who are scared to leave their abusive partners."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who quit her marriage had shared why she did so.

Mum of 4 speaks after quitting marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum of four had shared what she noticed in her life after walking out of her marriage.

While failing to state the reason for quitting her marriage, the woman said she felt an entire burden left her shoulders.

The single mum noted that she had not felt this much relieved all her life, adding that she just knew leaving her marriage marked the start of something amazing.

