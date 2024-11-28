A lady who accepted a man’s proposal has given the man an ultimatum to get married to her or she’d return the ring

After accepting the ring, she said she’d return the ring to him if he didn’t marry her in six months

While some agreed with the lady, some netizens believed the lady’s ultimatum was a threat to the man

A lady accepted a man’s proposal and gave him a time frame to tie the knot with her.

She said she’d return the ring if the man didn’t marry her in six months.

The story was shared with X influencer, @wizarab10, who posted it on social media.

According to the message sent to the influencer, the man needed the public’s opinion on what to do.

The message read:

“I hail you sir. What are your thoughts on this? A guy proposes to a girl and the ring is accepted but then she says if he doesn’t marry her within 6 months, she’s returning the ring. Please I’ll be grateful if this isn’t ignored too. I need your opinion and that of the public.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady gives man ultimatum to marry her

@HOLARMEEDEY1 said:

"She has every right to return the ring by 6months. He has every right to collect his ring by 5months he isn’t ready for marriage."

@Mickyy_Beast said:

"Prolly she has been in that situation before, if you have no intentions of marrying her with 6 months please don’t propose. She no be lordress of the ring."

@Mscents_ said:

"Which one is the ultimatum she is setting? Is she in any competition with someone? Abeg oo. It is something you both need to discuss. That is sounding like a threat already."

@XlChyno said:

"Let her return the ring, she's more worried about the wedding than being married to you. Fling her away."

