A prophetess has caused a stir on social media after sharing her WhatsApp chats with her female client, who she did a love spell for

The client complained about the excess love she now gets from her boyfriend and lamented she wants it reversed

According to the client, her boyfriend does the cooking, takes her shopping every weekend and changed her phone

A prophetess has shared her WhatsApp chats with a client who begged for a reversal of the love spell done on her boyfriend.

Taking to TikTok, the prophetess, @holymaryspiritualempire, laughed over her client's complaints.

Client complains of excess love

In the chats, the client said her boyfriend has been acting abnormal since the love spell was done. She said he does all the cooking, takes her shopping and changed her phone to an iPhone 14.

The client said she wants to unlock the love spell as she is no longer interested.

"Mama since you help me to lock my boyfriend he don dey act over normal to me.

"Pls can you unlock me and my boyfriend ma. This love is too much," she begged the prophetess.

She further wrote:

"His the one cooking in the house.

"If I want to cook he will say no.

"Na every weekend him dey carry me go out shopping and yesterday he change my phone to iphone 14 promax but this love is too much I no want again."

The client added that her boyfriend even apologises when she is at fault. She wants a return to her toxic relationship. The released chats stirred mixed reactions online.

See her chat with the client below:

People react to the prophetess' released chat

Ijoba_Eczy said:

"Sorry,it is not abt disrespect but as concernd species.

"I see wt sm othr non garment ar sayn abt ds ur post & is rly annoyn!

"Prophets,ds tin on media is gv bad name to white garmt chur.plz no wt t post."

arikeade said:

"If I see this one sef I go Dey happy 😩😂 but as man no Dey make we lock up."

Teejaysblog said:

"Afa my fellow working boys.... gather here, new update don land."

becky🌹💝 said:

"Please help me I want to lock my fwb I don catch feelings for him but the werey no Dey look my side."

GEMINI_ENIOLA❤️🦋 said:

"Make nobody lock my brother ooo🙏🏻🙏🏻. Because I no lock person brother too."

wholesaletshirtsinbeninc said:

"She say she want her toxic relationship back."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady overseas had shared her scary encounter with her ritualist boyfriend in the United Kingdom.

Lady forced to untie man she "caged"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was forced to untie a man she had "caged" with a charm.

In a video, people gathered around to watch the lady untie the man named Wisdom. While she was at it, a man in the background forced her to declare Wisdom released.

The lady complied and made the declaration as she untied the native charm. The video was shared by @savagebmc1 on TikTok and amused many people.

