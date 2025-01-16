A Hausa man who was born in the East has shared how an Igbo man gave his family free accommodation in Anambra for over 25 years

The young man said he does not have any northern character in him and behaves like a typical Igbo man

He opened up about life living amongst Igbo people in Anambra and how they helped his father when he was stranded

Lawal Yusuf, a Kano indigene, has praised the Igbo tribe and shared his experience with them.

In an interview with polyglot Adedeji Odulesi, Lawal, born and raised in the East, said he behaves like a typical Igbo man.

According to Lawal, he does not have any northern character and speaks the Igbo and Hausa languages fluently.

Lawal's experience with Igbos

When polyglot Adedeji asked Lawal if his community in Anambra is predominantly Hausas, he replied:

"The area we are, there are not much of Hausas. They are mostly Igbos. I'd say that where we are, I think we are very well welcomed..."

Lawal said, during the interview, that the Igbo people loved him more when they learnt about his tribe.

"When they found out that I am Hausa, that's when they even loved me the more, because I understand their language as a Hausa man.

"So, they even welcomed me more and they showed love a lot."

The interviewer, stunned, asked Lawal to elaborate on how Igbo showed him love, and he responded:

"Yes, they show love by doing every other thing a brother can do for a brother. Like, they have given me some jobs before."

He recalled how Igbos helped his father.

"And they have helped my dad too in the East, in so many problems.

"They helped him, not looking at his tribe as an Hausa man, they welcomed him and helped him."

Lawal narrated how Chief Osi Izoba, an Igbo man, accommodated his family for over 25 years. He said they did not pay for light, water bills or house rent.

"There was a time he (his dad) was stranded, he doesn't have a house. It's still Igbos that helped him and accommodated him.

"No house rent, no bill. A lot of bills, water bill, light bill, everything was free for us apart from food...For a very long time, from our first born to the last born..."

People praise the Igbo tribe

@Southernview3k said:

"Even one is staying in our compound in Imo. His accomodation and feeding is free. He live inside the main building and given a room. He is more like a brother to us."

@SimeonOla-c6x said:

"This is the beauty of diversity.....

"Host was also shocked, when he heard home."

@kingsleychinedu7392 said:

"We are Igbos, if anyone wants to speak pure truth about a typical igbo man, he can not fail to say Igbos can live with anyone."

@Peace-br6qm said:

"I relate with all he said living in Enugu. I laugh when I see internet urchins ranting against the easterners. I am where I am because of them. Generally, Nigerians are peaceful people. Politicians are our problem."

@ogechiogazi6831 said:

"Igbos are the best tribe in Nigeria they are very accommodating and lovely to every Nigeria."

@samuelwilliams8099 said:

"Anambra state guy here in the comment section all the way from diaspora. I can’t stop smiling while watching this episode. The young guy looks like an igbo already. This video have to go viral. It is the enemies of Ndi igbo who are painting the igbos bad."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a Hausa man speaking Igbo fluently had caught people's attention.

Hausa man who hawks in the east

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Hausa man who hawks in the east had gone viral due to his fluent Igbo.

In a video, the Hausa hawker and an Igbo woman interacted as she haggled over the price of his smoked fish.

His fluent Igbo impressed the woman, causing her to question how long he had been in the East. People were amazed.

