A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media after displaying the post-breakup text message she received

The lady, who broke up with her boyfriend for not washing plates, said the message was sent from his mother's phone

While she named who she suspects to have sent it, internet users also shared their thoughts on the text message

A Nigerian lady, @ivana_patrick, has made public the text message she got after breaking up with her boyfriend.

According to the lady, she ended her relationship with her boyfriend because he hates washing plates.

She got the text after breaking up with him. Photo Credit: @ivana_patrick

Source: TikTok

In a post on TikTok, @ivana_patrick was amused by the text message and claimed it was sent by her boyfriend using his mother's phone.

Content of text message

The text message was an appeal to the lady. The sender called her "sweet daughter-in-law" and begged her to forgive her son, saying he was really sorry.

The sender further begged the lady not to break up with her boyfriend. The text read:

"My sweet daughter in law.

"You know he's a very lazy boy.

"Please forgive my son. He's really sorry.

"He's on his knees and he loves you. Please don't leave him."

Internet users agreed that her boyfriend must be behind the text message.

Read the message in the video below:

Reactions trail the message

TJ house of fabrics said:

"Na him type am."

Tony_Blay said:

"You broke up with him because what.?"

Shiera said:

"She wrote that to herself."

CF signature 🤝 said:

"You people can’t u understand? She clearly said he texted with his mum’s phone."

chizzy said:

"Mumu fr ur mind na d mama send dat message. dy play."

Raphael 😍💯 said:

"It not funny .a man should use his month to wash plate if it was your bro you will never allow him to do it."

Rockzy Bee 💀🥷 said:

"Nah my brother i dey use beg her now she don leave and my brother never know."

Victorious_foundation01 said:

"😂 Have done this before sometimes I do beg my mum to call her and beg her for me 😂😂then I was build with love."

classic said:

"I swear i no fit day beg woman cus she wan leave me."

Hatesin_today said:

"Some fit use him mama phone type dey pla."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was set to marry a man she met on her way to see her ex-boyfriend.

Lady visits her ex-boyfriend's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had visited her ex-boyfriend's mother to return the engagement ring he had given her.

The lady captured the moment she took a cab to her former boyfriend's mother's house and was shocked by how she was received.

The lady noted that her ex-lover demanded she return everything he had given her after their breakup, adding that he also arrested her. When she got to her ex-lover's mum's house, she was not allowed inside, which shocked her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng