A Nigerian mother has shared a heartwarming video of her cute and jovial son playing with a little girl inside the church

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, the mother jokingly asserted that her little son had already found love

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A recent video shared by a Nigerian mother captured her little son's playful interaction with a little girl at church.

The clip revealed the innocence and joy of childhood, warming the hearts of many on social media.

Little boy plays with girl in church Photo credit: @munagoduniqueworld/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum jokingly says little son found love

The mother, @munagoduniqueworld on TikTok, shared the funny clip, which showed her son happily running towards the little girl and playing with her.

In the mother's lighthearted caption, she jokingly suggested that her son had already found love at his tender age.

"My baby don find love o," she said.

Reactions as 2 kids play in church

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many found the clip entertaining, praising the children's carefree nature and the mother's sense of humour.

@𝐈𝐆𝐖𝐄 said:

"For inside kingdom hall these children. Carry broom come sweep hall."

@D'ZAH said:

"Hey baby gal don't accept him if he doesn't have money."

@Arike herbal care stated:

"He is ready cos tell me why he wear native and mature slippers."

@Oghenetare said:

"For inside kingdom hall, and I dey go meeting every time oo."

@Yemmy_ayanfe said:

"I want to commend the mother of this boy. As young as he is, he knows to stop himself from touching her no mater how much he wants to."

@kossyrose said:

"This was how my ex was opening teeth around me until he showed me his true color."

@AY said:

"Make my son come see him age oo, the wife I give am inside church he don abandoned the little girl."

@She_Is_Tiwaaaaaa reacted:

"Abi na because I no dey wear floral gown with pop socks and sandals ni?"

@Onyinye Ann Uchendu said:

"Innocence of children hearts, that's how heaven wants our lives to be."

@Patricia Augustine52 said:

"Wwow he's already feeling the tingles of love at his toddler age, he's gonna be a responsible lover boy."

@The Chic said:

"I like the fact that she ran off while he chased after her. That’s how’s supposed to be. Do your shakara baby girl."

@aka onyewetara stated:

"Na so e take start oooo. I never see seriously and this two don fall inside love. I have bad character nothing una go tell me."

@Extensiones de cabello, y mas commented:

"Girl don't fall for him, that's how them seems the first time, then boom, they will show you shege."

@user1127219089632 added:

"That's how my daughter would always be looking out for her classmate in the Kingdom Hall. I was looking for her at the assembly yesterday not knowing both of them were having a discussion."

Watch the video below:

Little girl speaks about crush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed the rare moment of a little kid talking like a grown up woman.

In the interesting clip, the smart little girl defined crush and what it means to love in a way that impressed many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng