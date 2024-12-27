A lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media over her WhatsApp chat with her former boyfriend

A year after blocking him on WhatsApp, the lady unblocked him, and he messaged her after seeing her WhatsApp status

The way the ex-lovers chat went made people ask questions, while some netizens trolled the lady

A Nigerian lady, @sweetgirls_05, has shown her followers on TikTok how her chat with her former boyfriend went after she unblocked him.

According to the lady, she decided to unblock him a year after their break up and marvelled that he wanted a reconciliation.

"He even said lets make it work," @sweetgirls_05 revealed while laughing at the suggestion.

In the WhatsApp chat, her ex-boyfriend replied a status she posted and was displeased with how she responded.

However, that didn't discourage him from saying:

"At least let give it a trial.

"Just try and accept me."

Read the messages in the video below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with ex-boyfriend

Akorede said:

"Una dey block una ex?"

Chris❤️❤️ said:

"Carry your problem go front abeg."

Oscar Frosh said:

"Why you unlock him when you know you don’t have nothing to do with him Abi you see say nothing Dey outside."

TheChosenOne said:

"We've seen married people who break up 2,3 or more times before marriage, yours can also be the same. As long as he's not a violent person, things may work out between you both."

Guineafowl vendor in Shomolu said:

"Me kee I no fit unblock the werey why?"

Stoic™️ said:

"This conversation is not complete 😂😂😂😂😂 post the full conversation."

xmany01 said:

"If dem no see relationship enter dem go reshuffle ex."

