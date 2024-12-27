Nigerian Lady Who Unblocked Her Ex-Boyfriend after 1 Year Goes Viral over Their WhatsApp Chat
- A lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media over her WhatsApp chat with her former boyfriend
- A year after blocking him on WhatsApp, the lady unblocked him, and he messaged her after seeing her WhatsApp status
- The way the ex-lovers chat went made people ask questions, while some netizens trolled the lady
A Nigerian lady, @sweetgirls_05, has shown her followers on TikTok how her chat with her former boyfriend went after she unblocked him.
According to the lady, she decided to unblock him a year after their break up and marvelled that he wanted a reconciliation.
"He even said lets make it work," @sweetgirls_05 revealed while laughing at the suggestion.
In the WhatsApp chat, her ex-boyfriend replied a status she posted and was displeased with how she responded.
However, that didn't discourage him from saying:
"At least let give it a trial.
"Just try and accept me."
Read the messages in the video below:
Reactions trail lady's chat with ex-boyfriend
Akorede said:
"Una dey block una ex?"
Chris❤️❤️ said:
"Carry your problem go front abeg."
Oscar Frosh said:
"Why you unlock him when you know you don’t have nothing to do with him Abi you see say nothing Dey outside."
TheChosenOne said:
"We've seen married people who break up 2,3 or more times before marriage, yours can also be the same. As long as he's not a violent person, things may work out between you both."
Guineafowl vendor in Shomolu said:
"Me kee I no fit unblock the werey why?"
Stoic™️ said:
"This conversation is not complete 😂😂😂😂😂 post the full conversation."
xmany01 said:
"If dem no see relationship enter dem go reshuffle ex."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the messages her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend sent her on TikTok.
Lady's chat with her ex-boyfriend trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's chat with her ex-boyfriend on Instagram had gone viral.
According to the lady, her former boyfriend wants a reconciliation years after calling it quits on their relationship and admitted he was at fault.
In the released chats, her ex-boyfriend opened up about the relationship he got into after dumping her and tagged the girl he moved on with a cheat.
Source: Legit.ng
