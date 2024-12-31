Popular robot girl, Jarvis, has been trending on social media after showing off her post surgery look to her followers

The viral content creator had earlier announced her decision to undergo a surgery to remove the tumor in her jawline

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A popular social media influencer, known for her robotic persona, recently took to social media to share her post-surgery look with her followers.

The content creator, Amadou Elizabeth, well known as Jarvis, had previously disclosed her plans to undergo surgery to remove a tumour from her jawline, sparking concern among her fans.

Jadrolita's post surgery look trends online Photo credit: @realjadrolita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis shares post surgery look

The influencer, who shared the update on TikTok via her handle @realjadrolita, gave her followers a glimpse into her recovery process.

Although the affected side of her face still appeared swollen, her overall appearance seemed better than before.

Reactions trail Jarvis' post surgery look

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who flocked to the comments section to offer their support and well-wishes.

@mar soft said:

"That thing dey increase oo."

@YMFMAYO commented:

"I like as God share problem give everyone."

@Cash said:

"Person say Ai don catch virus."

@ARIDUNUOMO said:

"I no get time for people wey too dey get shegede lenu."

@Daniel Smith stated:

"Since when I turn jadrolita fan nobody don like my comment."

@https.boy3_ said:

"Ai mouth bend ooo e come resemble one guy wey dey come outside fr my fyp. If u sabi d guy help me tag am."

@001Billzz said:

"Baby gal enjoy ur life. Your beautiful d way u are. God will perfect ur healing buh till then ignore them haters, they only jealous bcus they wish they could make it up to ur level."

@Gift added:

"Na waooo 3 mines video make who na dey let us breath my video go Dey 8hour no like."

Watch the video below:

Jadrolita acts like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted to a video that captured the moment Jarvis broke from her AI robot-like character.

Jarvis started trending heavily online over her ability to talk and behave like an AI-programmed robot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng