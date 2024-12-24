A Nigerian man has left internet users in stitches after he lamented online following his arrival in the West African country

The young man videoed his environment and funnily begged to be taken back to the United Kingdom

While some people welcomed him back to Nigeria, others thought he might be chasing clout with his claim

A young man, @ssk.senior, has lamented on social media after he landed in Nigeria.

He expressed surprise that his parents really went through with their plan to send him back to Nigeria

He said his parents sent him back to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @ssk.senior

He made a video of his immediate environment and begged to be taken back to the United Kingdom.

Words layered on the young man's TikTok video read:

"Parents really weren't joking about sending me to Nigeria."

His video blew up, with some netizens welcoming him home. Some people argued he was chasing clout.

Watch his video below:

People react to his video

Kvng Smallzz 👽🙃 said:

"Welcome fam, my parents left me here since birth."

ardeifwte said:

"When did bro get braids."

Comradeoflagos 👑 said:

"Oya go find phone go bomb."

B I G S H U R E👹✝️ said:

"U go first go barb ur hair o nothing u wan tell Nigeria police o."

Cute Alberry😎🆒 said:

"Yo welcome blood you gonna get used to it bro."

M I G O S ❤️‍🩹 🀄️ said:

"Bro came back home with his fam for the holidays."

Cuzzy said:

"Ijgb…shey na dollar abii euro u carry come?"

βօʍʂҟì said:

"Welcome fam, space ship from heaven crashed here and now I’m just surviving ever since that day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that parents had flown their young son to Nigeria on Summer vacation and abandoned him.

Parents send daughter back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that parents had sent their daughter back to Nigeria over her new attitude.

According to a young man on social media, the affected lady is his cousin. He played a song that said 'by bye decency'. The young man suggested that the lady's offences were contained in that particular verse of the song.

The verse talked about one having piercings and tattoos, rocking hair and taking advice from nobody. The song lyrics also mentioned making bad friends.

