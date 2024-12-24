Global site navigation

Local editions

Young Man Begs to be Taken back to UK after Arriving in Nigeria, Funnily Laments
Family and Relationships

Young Man Begs to be Taken back to UK after Arriving in Nigeria, Funnily Laments

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man has left internet users in stitches after he lamented online following his arrival in the West African country
  • The young man videoed his environment and funnily begged to be taken back to the United Kingdom
  • While some people welcomed him back to Nigeria, others thought he might be chasing clout with his claim

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

A young man, @ssk.senior, has lamented on social media after he landed in Nigeria.

He expressed surprise that his parents really went through with their plan to send him back to Nigeria

Young man begs to be taken back to United Kingdom after landing in Nigeria
He said his parents sent him back to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @ssk.senior
Source: TikTok

He made a video of his immediate environment and begged to be taken back to the United Kingdom.

Words layered on the young man's TikTok video read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Parents really weren't joking about sending me to Nigeria."

His video blew up, with some netizens welcoming him home. Some people argued he was chasing clout.

Watch his video below:

Read also

Man scared as unidentified creature destroys things in his kitchen when he travelled, shares video

People react to his video

Kvng Smallzz 👽🙃 said:

"Welcome fam, my parents left me here since birth."

ardeifwte said:

"When did bro get braids."

Comradeoflagos 👑 said:

"Oya go find phone go bomb."

B I G S H U R E👹✝️ said:

"U go first go barb ur hair o nothing u wan tell Nigeria police o."

Cute Alberry😎🆒 said:

"Yo welcome blood you gonna get used to it bro."

M I G O S ❤️‍🩹 🀄️ said:

"Bro came back home with his fam for the holidays."

Cuzzy said:

"Ijgb…shey na dollar abii euro u carry come?"

βօʍʂҟì said:

"Welcome fam, space ship from heaven crashed here and now I’m just surviving ever since that day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that parents had flown their young son to Nigeria on Summer vacation and abandoned him.

Parents send daughter back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that parents had sent their daughter back to Nigeria over her new attitude.

Read also

Man who has been hustling in Italy for 10 years returns to Nigeria with his family in video

According to a young man on social media, the affected lady is his cousin. He played a song that said 'by bye decency'. The young man suggested that the lady's offences were contained in that particular verse of the song.

The verse talked about one having piercings and tattoos, rocking hair and taking advice from nobody. The song lyrics also mentioned making bad friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: