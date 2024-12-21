A Nigerian youth has cried out on social media for answers over the destruction done in his kitchen

He had returned home after travelling and found his sink pipe and other food items destroyed by an unidentified animal

Many internet users who watched the video he shared blamed one particular creature for the damages

A Nigerian man, @godzilla_official19, has shared what an unidentified creature did in his kitchen.

He said the damage was done when he travelled.

He said the state he met his kitchen scared him. Photo Credit: @godzilla_official19

In a TikTok video, @godzilla_official19 captured his damaged sink pipe and some foodstuffs that were tampered with.

He admitted to being scared and asked netizens what creature had wreaked havoc in his kitchen.

"An unknown animal entered your house when you traveled and destroyed your sink pipe and other valuable foodstuffs before you came back," words layered on his TikTok video read.

Many people who saw the clip blamed the shrew for the destruction. Shrew is a small, insectivorous mammal with a long nose, small eyes, and velvety fur.

People name the unidentified creature

Arinola_mi🕊️💛 said:

"I’ve experienced something like this when I was still in school,this rat ate almost all the pams I left in my room plus foodstuffs and still gave birth to 11babies.I went to complain to my landlord o."

Esther🇳🇬 said:

"There is this particular rat that has a long mouth, some people say it has a distinct smell, that rat is destructive, it will do that with ease."

oghaleoghene ❤️🥺👥 said:

"Nah nkapi una dey call shrew 😒 una no go use English when person know I come go dey search."

Earn with Rose said:

"The worst be say as i dey search meaning of shrew i come see person wey dey call nkapi cute."

NASH🇳🇬 said:

"Wait ooo Nkapi nah Shrew keh? Aaah we learn every second oo."

Ambassador 🥰 said:

"Sir na salt I see inside the food stuff nah, where the valuable ones😂😂😂 Like rice, noodles, spaghetti."

Frustoic said:

"Shrew, and it’s poisonous so discard of any food or food container it came in contact with."

Termites destroy elderly couple's savings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly couple had received help after termites destroyed their savings.

The man, 80, and his 75-year-old wife had cried out after discovering that the money they kept in a case under their bed was destroyed by termites.

It was money they had saved over a period of three years from selling pottery, wood carvings, poultry, and farming.

