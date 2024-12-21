A Nigerian lady has expressed joy on X (formerly Twitter) after her uncle and his wife had a baby

According to the overjoyed lady, the newborn is the couple's first offspring after waiting for 27 years

Some internet users angered the lady by advising her uncle to do a DNA test, and this triggered an unexpected response from her

A graduate of the Univerity of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has happily announced on X that her uncle has welcomed a son after 27 years of childlessness.

The lady, @theevibe_xx, stated that God has smiled at her family and expressed gratitude for the new addition to her uncle's family.

Her uncle and his wife welcomed a son after 27 years. Stock photo on right. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Tao Wa.ng , X/@theevibe_xx

Source: Getty Images

"God has really smiled on my family.

"My Uncle finally has a son after 27 years of childlessness😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

"Thank you Jesus," she tweeted.

However, her tweet was met with diverse opinions, with some netizens advising her uncle to do a DNA test on the kid.

Infuriated by such comments, the lady shared pictures of a deceased baby her family lost in 2023 and rained curses on people who talked down on her celebration of the newborn.

See her tweet below:

People react to birth of newborn

@enuose_durela said:

"Tell UNC to do DNA ooo. Make he no be like say he go waste investment on top something wey no be his."

@spirofx14 said:

"Remember that DNA is better than naming ceremony."

@NIRMALRAJABasa said:

"That's such a beautiful blessing! Congratulations to your family!"

@morrison652 said:

"Dna test should be done sha."

@lekside34 said:

"Congratulations to your family 💐😊 Praise be to God Almighty."

@nancynamanya said:

"Is it with the woman he waited upon the Lord with?"

@comandant5 said:

"Congratulations to him. But I would have preferred u say a child."

@Glow_babyy said:

"Oh wowww🥹.

"Congratulations to them."

