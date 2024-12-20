A young lady has bagged a first class degree from the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), University of Sierra Leone

On the 21-year-old lady's return home, her overjoyed mother organised singers and drummers to welcome her

A video showing how the fresh graduate was received back home has elicited reactions on social media

A mum organised a grand welcome to celebrate her young daughter who graduated with a first class at 21.

The young lady, @joyce_tee_, finished from the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) of the University of Sierra Leone and went home with awards.

She bagged first class at 21. Photo Credit: (@joyce_tee_)

Source: TikTok

The graduate shared a video showing how her mum welcomed her back home and marvelled at the unexpected gesture.

She wondered what her mum would pull off on her wedding day.

"I mean, her daughter just graduated as the best student of her Faculty and second best graduating student at IPAM😄expected. But I wonder what she’ll do for my wedding," she wrote on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady, in her convocation gown, rejoiced from the roof of a moving car while drummers and singers followed her to her house.

At home, her loved ones joined the drummers and singers in celebrating the fresh graduate.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate the first class graduate

fatmatabintukamar said:

"Congratulations my pretty daughter wishing you all the best in life in JESUS Name."

Mama Gabriel&Gabriela said:

"Congratulations this is worth celebrating on social media. Keep it up dear."

memunatumonicases said:

"Darling you really make your Perents and love one's proud of you u are bless God blessing is sufficient."

Kumba Mariatu Amara said:

"Ar tap into your academic blessing for my kids 🙏congratulations beautiful."

AD special 🥰 said:

"Congratulations dear 👏🏿🎉 This will be me some day by his grace."

purity00778 said:

"Best graduation student in our department u deserve it Joyce good luck with future endeavors 🥰🥰our department is proud of you."

Bigael said:

"Never been happy for a stranger 🥺❤️, Congratulations 🎉 Pretty lady, wish you all the best in the cooperate World."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had celebrated her brilliant younger brother who bagged a first class from the University of Ibadan.

Best student hosted by Oluwo of Iwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Oluwo of Iwo had hosted the overall best graduating student of Bowen University in his palace.

A heartwarming video captured when the student arrived at the palace with his family and was honoured by the Iwo monarch.

The first class graduate was announced as Bowen University's top graduate at the institution's 19th convocation ceremony, which had the Oluwo of Iwo in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng