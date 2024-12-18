A grateful woman has openly hailed her partner for staying put with her despite all she has done to him

In a viral Facebook post, she said he still loved her after she cheated on him and got pregnant by someone else

While some people dismissed her post as clout-chasing, others criticised the woman for all she put out

A woman, Minnie F. Baby, has commended her man for accepting her back against all odds.

The woman, in a Facebook post, shared a picture she took with her partner while covering his face with an emoji.

Minnie noted that he stayed when she cheated on him and when she got pregnant for someone else.

She added that he still took her back when she left him at his lowest point. Minnie marvelled at the unconditional love he showers on her and described him as a king. Her post read:

"When I cheated YOU STAYED!

"When I had a baby on you, You took care of me!

"When I left you when you was at your lowest YOU took me back when you came up!

"When I got married and told you that we could still date in private YOU AGREED!

"Baby the day you told me you rather have some of me than to not have me at all you made me realize what unconditional love is. You’ve love me genuinely and through all I’ve put you through you still choose me. You’re the true definition of a king!

"I love the way you love me!!!!!!!!!"

Reactions trail the woman's Facebook post

Shontae Jackson said:

"The fact that everything about the title disrespects him, but you trying to come off as a high value woman 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Please. Cause what you have is a man obviously functioning in delulu a real man just like a woman knows his worth and would have never wasted time waiting for someone to degrade and humiliate his manhood/masculinity... I could be wrong...but this is comical...you love the way you can fool him not they way he loves you... #playedout."

John Brooks II said:

"That ain’t Love, that’s trauma, desperation, insecurities, etc. How can he Love you and he don’t even Love himself by accepting you. To further elaborate…

"1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

"Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away."

Laquarius Franklin said:

"Keep an eye on him😭he got sum up his sleeve."

Maggie Bee said:

"This how niggas appreciation posts be like for they girlfriends all the time… and it makes me sick!! So glad somebody finally thru a uno reverse card out there… then finished him off with a draw 4!! 😂😂😂."

