A Nigerian pastor has posted the handwritten note his wife sent to him at his workplace, along with a package

According to the cleric, they had quarrelled at home in the morning before he went to his place of work

Reacting to the note, the pastor funnily marvelled that his wife did not respect his anointing as a cleric

Nigerians have reacted to the note a pastor's wife sent to her husband at work after they quarrelled at home.

The pastor, Tonye Igbiki Brown, displayed the note on Facebook, saying his wife sent it to him at work with a package.

While jocularly stating that she didn't respect his anointing, the pastor professed love for his wife, saying she understands him better.

His post on Facebook read:

"After quarreling with my wife this morning and left for work.

"She sent me a package with this note.. 😁

"This woman don't have respect for anointing ooh.. 🤣

"I love you too My Peace Tonye Brownownnly you understands me better.... 🌹"

Content of note pastor's wife sent

In the handwritten note, the pastor's wife, Peace Tonye Brown, funnily called him a "stupid boi" and said she loves him.

She admitted she knew he has a lot on his plate, which sometimes made him silly. She further described him as the best man on earth and sent him kisses. The note read:

"Stupid boi!

"I love you.

"Laughs!!!

"I know you have a lot on you, that's why you're silly sometimes.

"You're actually the best man on earth. Kisses."

Reactions over note pastor received from wife

W.N. Godpower said:

"Very beautiful 🥹.

"But please what's the name of that flower I'm seeing there?

"I want to buy it for my future wife 😅😅."

AB Johnson said:

"Pastor Tonye Igbiki Brown ,Pastor Mrs Peace Tonye Brown and Pastor Asanga Paul.

"These things you people are doing to us, no wahala. We will one day breathe."

Okh Forr OkHs said:

"Loving people who don't understand love is quite difficult than diving into pacific ocean...

"May we all find true loveeeee🙏."

Adigun Hardeynihran Emmanuel said:

"Wetin single people eyes don see from January till now no be small........

"We will survive it till the end 😂😂🤣😭."

Maryann Chinyere said:

"God give me a mature and understanding man chaiii.

"See insult but yet 🤣 is funny."

Madubugwu Samuel said:

"If my future wife no go behave like this I no go marry am."

Mfon Cyril Udoh said:

"The handwriting is not kukuma fine sef.

"Mtcheeew."

