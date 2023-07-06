After his girlfriend called it quits on their relationship, a young man decided to teach her a lesson

With his friends, he visited her house and took back all the things he got her in the course of their relationship

A video of him brandishing the numerous bags and a phone he retrieved from her house has sparked reactions

A young man has retrieved all the nice things he bought his girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

A video, seen on TikTok, showed the youth carrying numerous handbags and a phone as he walked back home with his friends.

One of his friends, who recorded the video, narrated in the background that they went to his ex-girlfriend's house to retrieve all the items.

According to the narrator, his friend told the lady he needed the items back after she broke up with him.

He added that they were returning home to get someone who will buy all the items. As he spoke, the youth brandished the bags and phone with pride.

Mixed reactions trailed the video.

Netizens divided over youth taking back everything he bought girlfriend

user8411585619556 said:

"So, bags and phone are all he could provide her? that's why they must break up. children in relationship."

Papay_chula said:

"Omo once data they my phone and my phone charge Omo half of my problem don finish ! Watin be this again."

yellownahcolor said:

"If she demands breakup herself nothing else remain to pack everything my brother."

Larry said:

"Some are not dating for love buh for items ...it harsh buh it's sweet revenge."

Nita said:

"Na only bag u sabi buy for person u no but her hair."

Precious Gem said:

"This thing's happen in my school on a steady ground,but there own na phone wey dey buy give the girl them dey collect boy's them."

user18214129853981 said:

"Eiiiii hmm I remembered the day someone collected my phone."

DAISY said:

"First lesson,use relationship money yo buy foodso them no go collect later."

Source: Legit.ng