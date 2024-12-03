A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she saw viral sensation, Blessing Newton Abahi on the road

Blessing Newton Abahi made headlines on the internet after lamenting over a 'bunch of women' that surrounded her room

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

An unexpected encounter between a Nigerian lady and a viral sensation has gone viral on social media.

The lady, who was out and about in her neighbourhood, stumbled upon Blessing Newton Abahi, a woman who had previously made headlines with her emotive testimony about her husband's infidelity.

New video of woman behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack Photo credit: @chidinma450/TikTok.

Lady meets viral sensation Blessing Newton

The encounter was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @chidiinma450, with a caption that expressed her surprise at seeing the viral sensation in her area.

The clip showed Blessing walking along the road with her two children, carrying a bag and looking stressed.

According to the lady who shared the video, the woman was also talking to herself while walking on the road.

The video sparked concern among social media users, with some expressing disappointment at Blessing's appearance and others wondering what had become of the donations she had received following her viral testimony.

Blessing's story had previously captured the hearts of many, as she recounted her husband's brazen infidelity and the emotional turmoil she had endured.

Her testimony, which included her now-famous phrase "bunch of women", had been recorded during a court hearing and had subsequently gone viral.

The latest video, however, painted a rather different picture of Blessing's life, sparking concerns among some social media users about her well-being.

"Guess who I saw today. Omo she dey my area o. She dey waka for road dey talk to her self," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Blessing Newton

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Herman said:

"Make lucky udu no see am."

@OG DOUGLAS said:

"I thought she already had a shop and she’s a big woman now."

@Abigail gold said:

"Na wetin Marriage is an achievement dey cause."

@Vee commented:

"So they just used her for content and dumped her. This is not fair."

@Tasha baby said:

"Did u get her line any amount?"

@Big CHI said:

"As she no gree leave the man, make she dey there."

@Lamtybecca reacted:

"After using her to create content, they abandoned her?"

@E.l.l.y said:

"Chai they didn't help her afterward."

@OMA said:

"She don worse oh."

Swimma added:

"Ladies, I would say it now and forever, never settle for less, people go talk tire but no be dem go suffer when you Dey suffer."

Watch the video below:

Video of Blessing Newton surfaces online

