A man has shared something he observed at the wedding of the younger sister of billionaire Joseph Ezeokafor Jr, popularly known as Jowizaza

He posted a short clip of Jowizaza, Obi Cubana and some other guests while the bride was being gifted bundles of money

What the man observed about Jowizaza during the captured moment sent social media users into a frenzy

A Facebook user, Innocent Tino, has advised people to always be vigilant as he shared something he noticed at Jowizaza's sister's wedding.

Innocent posted a short clip showing something that happened between Jowizaza and an unidentified man.

The man had offered Jowizaza a black handkerchief while the billionaire was with Obi Cubana and another guest who gave his sister bundles of money.

However, Jowizaza collected the black handkerchief with his right hand and used a white one he was with to wipe his face.

He dropped the black handkerchief without using it. Innocent's observation generated a buzz online. People who watched the clip agreed with him.

"Money na water......

"That guy give Jowi black handkerchief to clean his sweat , bros use him own ...🤣 always be on guide," Innocent wrote.

Reactions trail observation at Jowizaza's sister's wedding

Malia Miles said:

"Why you go give me your handkerchief to take clean my face sef 🤣for African fa."

Michael Uchenna Chukwu said:

"If I see that money I go faint like 20× 😭 money men them, if you don reach this level you go no say God don settle you 🙏."

Ogbu Nolith Uche said:

"No loseguard yourself, be vigilant at all times.

"Jowi wasn't even sweating."

ABuja Burger Burger said:

"And he even use style look the man face 👀😆😆😆😆 always use clear eye for any occasion e get why."

Blessing Nelly Mercy said:

"And na black handky sef."

Austine's World said:

"I see that black handkerchief. Jowi na very careful guy. He drop am sharp sharp."

Friday Udechukwu said:

"E drop the handkerchief for table."

Peter Okoye performs at Jowizaza's sister's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Peter Okoye had performed at the wedding of Jowizaza's younger sister.

In a video posted to his social media, Mr P took the stage by storm with a captivating performance of his song "Winning," which he released last month. The guests gathered around the stage, dancing and singing along to the upbeat track.

Later, Mr P performed his 2015 hit song featuring Don Jazzy and his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy. Don Jazzy, who was also at the event, joined in by singing his verse from his seat, adding a special touch to the already beautiful love occasion

Source: Legit.ng