A young man has shared a touching observation after visiting home for the first time in eight years

The man had not visited home since 2016 and when he finally did, there was no one in the building

He posed a question to netizens about the definition of a home and received emotional responses

A man, @legal_pontiano4, visited his home after being away for eight years and shared what he observed.

He did not see anyone in the building when he visited.

He said it was his first time since 2016. Photo Credit: @legal_pontiano4

Source: TikTok

@legal_pontiano4 shared a video on TikTok showing the emptiness of his home when he arrived.

The young man posed a question to netizens about the definition of a home. He wrote:

"Is home really home when the loved ones are all gone?"

His TikTok post elicited emotional reactions. Speaking further, he revealed:

"This was my first time since 2016 😭😭🥹💔 no one left."

Watch his video below:

The man's video evoked emotions about home

Nnochiri Ikenna Samuel said:

"I became an orphan this year. My mum was the only reason I go home, but she is no more. I am tired."

Queen Ammie said:

"This is why I don't like going home 😭😭😭no mother no father no brother."

AkuPowerOfImo said:

"Home isn't home anymore, when everyone is leaving 9ja to UK US Canada Germany, who go remain for house,this money matter done make so many families separate for long,no family gathering only for whatp."

_ODOGWUVANDEL said:

"The greatest secret is what happens after death … trust me no one on earth truly knows."

princedubem said:

"Since I lost my grandparents to go home they tire me self."

MAN WITH GOD

"Realizing Home is not a place, home is the People."

herroyalhighness51 said:

"I can’t even travel home this xmas,imagine going home to see my mom’s poster everywhere ,her room where i do sleep with her is now her burial ground."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had wept after his father who went to Europe was brought back to Nigeria in coffin.

Lady weeps after brother was returned lifeless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was heartbroken after her elder brother was returned from America to Nigeria in a coffin.

In a TikTok video, the mourning lady showed how her late brother's coffin was being handled after it was brought home. She described her late sibling as vibrant and caring and urged him to rest well. She wrote:

"We welcomed my vibrant and caring brother in a casket💔⚰️ Rest well my Dearly beloved brother, till we meet to part no more."

Source: Legit.ng