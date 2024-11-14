A Nigerian mum in the diaspora has shared the item she found in the abode of a White fellow she visited

The stunned lady took a photo of it and posted it on social media, wondering if it is not a Nigerian broom

Mixed reactions trailed the picture she shared as some opined the broom is used to wade off evil, while others had jokes about it

A mum of four, Nkeiru Ezeonyido, was blown away after finding a broom supposedly used for interior decoration abroad.

Nkeiru said she entered a White person's house and saw the broom as a decoration on their porch.

She found a broom used for interior decoration. Photo Credit: Nkeiru Ezeonyido

Nkeiru said she looked at it and thought it looked like a Nigerian broom. She posted a picture of what she saw on Facebook and got people talking. Nkeiru wrote:

"I entered one oyibo house today and saw this thing used as decoration in their Porch. I looked at it and it’s looking like a broom. I had to take a photo of it.

"Is this not our Naija local broom abi is my eye paining me."

Her post amused people.

Nigerians react to the lady's discovery

Keep it real with Tessy Charles said:

"My oyinbo people are on it again. They are really teaching us how to value our things."

Queen Maketha VeShette said:

"It is a local broom but it's considered home decor in other countries, especially in America. You'd be surprised how much these things cost there. I actually have one in my home here in Nigeria. I put it inside a vase along with other dried flowers. It's a great conversation piece for visitors."

Emmanuel Nwobo said:

"Dem de use am pursue witch ooo.

"No be decoration.

"Oyibo sabi these this pass us all."

Okonkwo Philip said:

"Na see finish make we no value am.

"Now Oyibo Dey value our broom pass us."

Ijay's Fab Collections said:

"A chief is not respected in his place of origin true true."

Linda Okunbor said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 Now it makes sense why they sell it so costly online.. E don turn decor for house 🤣."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a US vendor had placed a Nigerian broom for sale abroad at N11,200.

Woman converts plastic bottles into brooms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had converted plastic bottles into brooms.

According to a social media user, the woman is an entrepreneur. However, Legit.ng could not obtain the woman's name at the time of writing this report.

In the photos, the woman was shredding the water bottles with scissors. Other snaps show shreds of the material affixed to different sticks. Many people who engaged with the post said that hers is a perfect example of Africa's game at innovation being unparalleled.

