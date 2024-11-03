What should have been a moment of joy for a young lady turned into a teary one after she didn't receive anyone for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) passing out

The lady recently completed her NYSC program and expected her loved ones to celebrate with her

A video of the fresh ex-corper shedding tears and refusing to be comforted has sent netizens into a frenzy

After her NYSC passing out (POP), a sad Nigerian lady was spotted shedding tears.

A fresh ex-corper, who passed out with the lady, revealed she wept because no loved one came for her.

The ex-corper, @sugah515, made a video of the downcast lady shedding tears while with her NYSC certificate.

Efforts to cheer up the weeping lady fell on deaf ears as she left the scene moody. The clip has stirred mixed reactions online.

"You dont know what God has done to you if you have friends and families that always turn up for you when you need am," @sugah515 wrote on TikTok where she posted the video.

Nigerians react to the ex-corper's video

Hesterniyi said:

"No go face life. Since I enter j3 till I graduate I no Dey expect any body 😏. For they to come make the send me thier transport money."

Amuziifeoma said:

"From my matric till I finish, nobody showed up for me🥺 I understand the feeling just be happy."

EneEwache said:

"Normal thing, nobody showed up for on my matric, I start school finish nobody come visit me for hostel, service till I finish nobody come see me... wetin come bring cry inside this one now."

Ritabella accessories said:

"Her own is even good ,matrix day,graduate day all through my years in school nobody came 💔I was heartbroken seeing my friends with their families 🥹I cried my eyes out but all good sha."

nneomanancy665 said:

"So them dey still show up for POP? nthing wey person no go see. So a relative go enter motor from east begin dey go north cos say u wan colect paper."

___🤍Keji💫🕊️🍫___ said:

"He don master us… from primary Sch…we Dey borrow person mom..our own busy with market."

