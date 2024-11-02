After her passing out parade (POP), a female ex-corps member visited Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, popularly known as Ebuka Obi, to thank him for seeing her through school.

The grateful ex-corper gifted the cleric her 12-month National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a ram.

More details shortly...

The ex-corper gave Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi her 12-month NYSC allawee. Photo Credit: Chinyelu Chinelo Okolie

Source: Facebook

Watch her video here.

People commended the ex-corper

Comr Julie Obinta said:

"This is huge sis!

"Grateful Heart ❤️! Congratulations 🎉 and God bless our big Daddy."

Nwonu David said:

"It's good to show appreciation...God bless Him so much... Ndi Awgu appreciate you sir."

Chris Anioma said:

"Congratulations My beloved sister, am so happy for you..."

Martin Nice said:

"Congratulations to you once again NNE. You did very well. Great future ahead."

Nelson Odera Ikedinobi said:

"Chinyelu Chinelo Okolie Congratulations 🎉 Dear Sister. you have made us proud! Awgu people Nwere Mmadu 🙌."

C N Boy Okeke said:

"Congratulations dear wishing you more fruitful."

Evangelist Ebuka Obi yanks off member's wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Evangelist Ebuka Obi had yanked off a female member's wig in church.

A video shared on TikTok by @preshmarcel1 captured the moment Prophet Obi, who was celebrating his birthday, suddenly yanked off the woman's wig as she approached him.

The lady, who was not expecting her wig to be removed, screamed and bent her head in shame while reaching for it. She wore it again, and the prophet moved behind her and yanked it off for the second time, leaving members in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng