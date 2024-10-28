A Nigerian man and his family left everything behind in the United Kingdom and returned to start life afresh in Nigeria

Speaking on his family's shocking relocation home, the man said they did so without any job waiting for them in Nigeria

The optimistic father of a two-month-old child opened up about what he would be doing in Lagos

While some people are hell-bent on relocating overseas, a Nigerian man, Olu, has returned to the West African country with his family to start a new life.

Olu said they left behind everything they knew in the UK and took a flight to Nigeria with no guaranteed job.

Olu returned to Nigeria with his family. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/@olumedia

In a TikTok post informing netizens, Olu said God had a plan for them, and luckily for him, his remote job pulled through ahead of their trip.

Olu, now a professional photographer in Lagos, said God has a funny sense of humour. Olu said:

"I moved my entire family to a new country without job lined. With our two months old son, we left everything we knew in the UK for a new life in Nigeria

"You might be thinking, what in the reverse japa is that? But God had a plan.

"My remote work had previously fell through right before our trip. We got on the flight without a job.

"To cut a long story very, very short, I am here now, in Nigeria with the remote job. And to top it all off, my boss is a Pentecostal Christian. God has a funny sense of humour."

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Olu's video

Seun said:

"Big move 🔥🔥 I know you'd do really great."

networking said:

"Reverse Japa! We love it."

First Room said:

"All the money you'll be saving!!! this UK will drain you."

Oghenefejiro of God said:

"Congratulations. Faith go Dey whine itt self but no worries God got you."

ChikoK_1 said:

"Wow amazing! 🤩 thanks for sharing , stiring our faith!"

eagles_wings said:

"Beautiful adventure with God who is so much bigger we can ever dream or imagine!"

B 🤎 said:

"So excited for this new journey Olu!!"

