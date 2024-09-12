A Nigerian lady is back in the country after spending some time in the UK where she earlier relocated to

The lady packed her things and moved back to Nigeria, noting that the country is her home and she loves it here

However, her decision has sparked reactions among netizens with some wondering why she decided to come back

A lady who travelled to the United Kingdom is now back to Nigeria after some time.

The lady shared a video showing when she packed her things and relocated back to Nigeria.

The lady was happy to relocate from UK to Nigeria. Photo credit: TiKTok/@urfavorite_nurse_.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @urfavorite_nurse_, the lady showed when she went shopping for gift items for people back home.

She showed when she was packing her things into boxes and also when she ate her last meal in the UK.

People wondered why the lady decided to come back to Nigeria from the UK.

In the caption of the video, the lady said home is a place where heart melts, indicating she may have missed Nigeria.

Her words:

"Home is where the heart melts."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates from UK to Nigeria

@Queen Doncee said:

"You see all countries u say na Nigeria you won relocate to why?"

@Pink baby said:

"Y’all calm down, it’s blue passport."

@OGUNDE MICHEAL said:

"Welcome home dear!! government done change oh. Na pharaoh dey in charge now oh."

@Black goddess said:

"Oh guys, calm down. Someone just dropped a comment that it's a blue passport, meaning she can go back anytime, any day. Anyways welcome home."

@jadesolararegem said:

"Person way get blue passport… day play."

@ADUKE said:

"She enter Nigeria camera change."

@itz honey joice said:

"The camera quality sef change. Nigeria my country."

@Koffzy14 said:

"Welcome home. Fuel is now N1200 per liter."

@2AO2 said:

"Wey I still dey pray make I japa. Truly, life no balance."

Man opens suya joint in the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya.

A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat.

The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online.

