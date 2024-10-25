A barrister has informed people that it is well within their right to sue their exes for not marrying them as promised

She said one has to demonstrate the existence of a promise and a reasonable reliance leading to loss or detriment to prove there was a breach

The lawyer explained further that men and women involved should seek legal advice and present compelling evidence

A Nigerian barrister, Stella Justice, has stated that people can sue their ex-partners for failing to fulfil their marriage promise.

Stella stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, October 21.

"YOU can SUE your EX for BREACH of PROMISE to MARRY and stop being EMOTIONAL.

"It's your right please," Stella wrote.

Stella explained breach of promise to marry

Elaborating on her earlier statement, Stella explained that a breach of promise to marry is a situation whereby a party fails to fulfil their promise to another, which has led to emotional distress and potential financial loss.

"Breach of promise to marry refers to a situation where one party fails to fulfil their promise or agreement to marry another, causing emotional distress and potential financial loss.

"In Nigeria, this area of law is governed by statutory provisions and recent judicial precedents."

Condition for breach of promise to marry

Speaking further on the matter, the barrister noted that a certain condition must be established for a breach of promise to marry. She wrote:

"To establish a breach of promise to marry, it is crucial to demonstrate the existence of a promise and reasonable reliance leading to loss or detriment.

"Individuals involved in such cases should seek legal advice and present compelling evidence in line with the Nigerian statutory authority and recent judicial precedents."

Stella cited a court case to buttress her statement on breach of promise to marry.

"In the case of Egbe v. Adefarasin (1987) NWLR (Pt. 133) 594, the Nigerian Supreme Court held that breach of promise to marry is actionable. The court emphasized that where there is a clear and unambiguous promise to marry, the aggrieved party is entitled to seek damages for the breach.

"The court highlighted the importance of proving the existence of a promise and reasonable reliance leading to a loss."

Nigerians react to barrister Stella's statement

Franklin Ugwuoke said:

"Bringing unnecessary laws while the main necessary laws are not kept.

"What's the reason for having a relationship with a lady if not to know each other before marriage? Now, during the relationship, she found out that she can't move with me, and quit.

"Why suing her?"

Teboh Blaise said:

"I hope that if a woman sues me for that, and I present tangible aspects of her flaws, character wise , the court wouldn't fail to penalize her !!!! "

Chukwu George said:

"What if he/she contradict in court that they was nothing like promise made?"

Solicitor Oboshi Sunday said:

"I will also sue her for collecting my money without a genuine love causing depression to me."

Evangelist Isreal Godstime said:

"Will you ever enjoy that marriage if you force him/ her to marry you.

"For my people perish for lack of wisdom."

