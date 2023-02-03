A man has sued a woman for £1.9million (N935 million) in Singapore for refusing to be his girlfriend after a four-year friendship

The furious man filed two lawsuits against the lady, Nora Tan Shu Mei, over 'emotional trauma'

Ms Tan, however, filed a counter-suit against him seeking money she spent in securing her home from Mr Kawshigan and on counselling sessions

K Kawshigan, a director at drone company, D1 Racing, has sued Nora Tan Shu Mei for £1.9million (N935 million) in Singapore for rejecting his advances following a four-year friendship.

Kawshigan filed two lawsuits against Tan after she rejected him, claiming that her actions ruined his 'stellar reputation' and made him lose at least five business partnerships.

Man sues lady for almost N1 billion Photo Credit: hobo018, Jasmin Merdan/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

Ms Tan however filed a counter-suit in which she is seeking money that she says she spent on securing her home from Mr Kawshigan and on counselling sessions.

She revealed that she installed a digital door viewer, an alarm sensor and a smart video doorbell to guard herself against the unwanted suitor.

A magistrates' court judgment published on January 28 reveals that Mr Kawshigan filed two lawsuits against Ms Tan after their friendship broke down when she told him that she only saw him as a friend, Channel News Asia reports.

He earlier sued Ms Tan for 22,000 Singapore dollars (roughly £13,700) claiming she 'breached an agreement' to better their relationship, but this was cancelled by the magistrates' court, which called it an abuse of process.

Mr Kawshigan is now suing Ms Tan for 3 million Singapore dollars (£1.9m) in the Singapore High Court for a variety of damages he claims she caused him, including trauma he says he suffered when she told him she only saw him as a friend.

Man sues lady for collecting N3k and not showing up

Closer to home, Legit.ng previously reported that an Enugu court has reportedly awarded N150,000 in damages against a lady after she collected N3,000 to visit a man but failed to show up.

A Nigerian lawyer @Egi_nupe_ who shared the story on Twitter said that the lady switched off her phone after collecting the money and this infuriated the man. The displeased man approached the Enugu law court and won.

In the judgment, the magistrate held that the lady's act was deceitful. The sum awarded was intended to serve as a deterrent to other ladies with similar deceitful behaviours or plans.

