A pretty single mother of 4 kids was excited when she met a man who loved her and the children

On her wedding day, the woman said people believed she would never find love again because of her kids

A few social media users in her comment section narrated how they also met their partners as single parents

A woman with four kids now has every reason to rejoice again after a handsome oyinbo man fell in love with her.

The man accepted her kids as his and played a fatherly role to all of them. One of her videos showed the man taking care of the children.

Single mother found love

In a recent video, the woman showed the moment she, her kids, and her new lover drove to their wedding ceremony.

Sitting in a car and dressed in a beautiful white gown, she said that people thought she would never find love again as a single mother.

Sytsie...doply said:

"My step dad married our mom...we were 5 gals."

MaZ said:

"I said it, 'men will marry who they want regardless of whether you have kids/not!'"

SAYRAAH said:

"My neighbor married a woman with 6 kids he’s happy."

zareenhussein said:

"Me somewhere, with 1 kid with no husband or boyfriend."

Trisha rumbie said:

"3kids getting married next month."

ZeeZee said:

"My best friends has got 7 kids. each has their own Dad. the last 2 are twins. she got married last month to the twins babby daddy."

traceyzeetkz said:

"Me and you in the same boot got a white guy who accepted me and my two kids and now we have 1 together true love exits."

The4T'S said:

"My niece married with 3 kids and hubby had no kids they don't even have their own. She is a queen, house wife."

