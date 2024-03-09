Young Man Marries Single Mother of 4 Kids, Gives her Beautiful Wedding, her Gown Looks Cute
- A pretty single mother of 4 kids was excited when she met a man who loved her and the children
- On her wedding day, the woman said people believed she would never find love again because of her kids
- A few social media users in her comment section narrated how they also met their partners as single parents
A woman with four kids now has every reason to rejoice again after a handsome oyinbo man fell in love with her.
The man accepted her kids as his and played a fatherly role to all of them. One of her videos showed the man taking care of the children.
Single mother found love
In a recent video, the woman showed the moment she, her kids, and her new lover drove to their wedding ceremony.
Sitting in a car and dressed in a beautiful white gown, she said that people thought she would never find love again as a single mother.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Sytsie...doply said:
"My step dad married our mom...we were 5 gals."
MaZ said:
"I said it, 'men will marry who they want regardless of whether you have kids/not!'"
SAYRAAH said:
"My neighbor married a woman with 6 kids he’s happy."
"Juju go carry woman who intelligent pass am": Israel DMW's ex-wife, marks IWD with message to women
zareenhussein said:
"Me somewhere, with 1 kid with no husband or boyfriend."
Trisha rumbie said:
"3kids getting married next month."
ZeeZee said:
"My best friends has got 7 kids. each has their own Dad. the last 2 are twins. she got married last month to the twins babby daddy."
traceyzeetkz said:
"Me and you in the same boot got a white guy who accepted me and my two kids and now we have 1 together true love exits."
The4T'S said:
"My niece married with 3 kids and hubby had no kids they don't even have their own. She is a queen, house wife."
Source: Legit.ng