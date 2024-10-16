A trending video has shown how a young man reacted after finding out his classmate is a Bolt driver

The man had booked a ride and was amused that his classmate drove the car that he had ordered for his trip

Internet users shared their thoughts on a funny video of the two classmates, with some amused by it

A man, @onerealkobby1, has shared a video of his classmate who earns a living as a Bolt driver.

In a viral TikTok clip, @onerealkobby1 ordered a ride for his trip, and when the driver pulled up, it was his classmate.

His classmate is a Bolt driver. Photo Credit: @onerealkobby1

Source: TikTok

@onerealkobby1 was amused and had a friendly and playful exchange with his classmate. The Bolt driver was equally excited to see his classmate.

In the clip, the Bolt driver even jokingly attempted to use a catapult on his classmate who booked his ride.

The classmates' video has caused an uproar online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Youngbaby_7220 said:

"He dey tear me rough."

fear HOLE 6&9 said:

"Allow him to try his catapult on you."

Kofi Kelvin said:

"Make you no pay brr😂 he dey go hunting for the house master ein farm.

"Herhh this boy is never serious brr."

@TIME NO DEY said:

"I can imagine the feeling on both sides."

BLESSING 🌁🕊️ said:

"He get tie in addition in case you no want pay."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Bolt driver had ordered a female passenger with body odour out of his car.

Lady stunned after seeing ride she booked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got confused after seeing the ride she had ordered.

According to her, she ordered a ride in the state, and the driver pulled up in a unique whip, which she claimed was a 'Bentley'. The lady, identified as @bee.m3, said she had to begin a confirmation process to ensure it was her ride.

She shared her story via the TikTok app, which went viral and garnered funny comments from netizens. Many, however, pointed out that the car did not look like a Bentley as she claimed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng