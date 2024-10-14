A disappointed lady has lamented online after a hotel checked her into a room meant for a couple

She made a video of the rose petals she found on the floor and bed, as well as a lovely cake already arranged for the intended occupants of the room

Some people said they would not leave the room without taking a bite out of the cake, while others joked about the incident

A lady, @sego_ndela, was confused as a hotel put her in a room a couple had already booked.

@sego_ndela said her sister was with her when the mistake happened.

She was given the wrong hotel room. Photo Credit: @sego_ndela

Source: TikTok

She had thought her boyfriend had planned a surprise proposal only to find out the room was for a man and his wife.

A clip showed the rose petals on the floor and bed of the room. A small covered cake with "Mr and Mrs Khosa" in it was seen on the table. The lady wrote on TikTok:

"Not me and my sister being checked into the wrong hotel room! Rose petals on the floor and bed.. “ with a cute desert that wrote, “Happy Anniversary Mr and Mrs Khoza” and my mans surname is NOT Khoza."

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions greeted her video

Lethabol306 said:

"Wat if he lied...you could've surprised the couple hauw."

Wa Badimo said:

"Knowing myself, I could've taken a bite on my way out."

Nongcebo Hlongwa said:

"Imagine if your boyfriend’s surname was Khoza as well."

Aisha Audrey said:

"I would cry 40 days and 40 night because l would love my bf to propose."

MissHorns said:

"The way I love chocolate cake I would’ve took it."

Melanie 16 said:

"I would eat the cake."

Miss❤️ said:

"Imagine if you chose to stay🥲and the couple gets a complete clear room."

Source: Legit.ng