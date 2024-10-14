A man has expressed shock over the message his girlfriend sent him despite his sister lying in the hospital

He shared the heartbreaking message on social media and sent many internet users into a frenzy

In the message, his girlfriend begged for money for her upkeep and made a shocking statement about his sister

A man has sparked outrage on social media after posting the text he received from his girlfriend while his sister is still in the hospital.

The man, @Timmy_1111, expressed shock over his girlfriend's message.

Sharing it on X, @Timmy_1111 wrote:

"Bro tf ??"

In the message, his girlfriend faulted him for ignoring her messages. While admitting she knew he was trying to raise money for his sister's surgery, she lamented him not prioritising her.

She urged him to send her money for upkeep, saying his sister's surgery could wait.

See his girlfriend's message below:

Outrage trailed the lady's text message

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"If you don't block her number, you're amongst s t u p i d men , the most s t u p i d e s t.

"Block her number, block the numbers of anybody related to her, block everything. Call her father and mother and tell them to take care of their daughter before she starts stealing."

@Glassykuz said:

"I can't believe this lol,even though a lady is selfish it can't be up until this extent for real."

@Royal_Citizens said:

"Better run as fast as you can."

@Silva_ojonimi said:

"Bro. I believe this is not a real message. U edited it. If not paste this girl adresss abeg."

@mikeoriv said:

"If this thing real dem need jail this babe."

@Rarelyyseen said:

"Video call your babe make una add me, I wan advice una."

@boylamba_ said:

"Where una dey see this kind beasts date?"

