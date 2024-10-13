Global site navigation

Lady Gifts Her Very Stubborn Boyfriend G-Shock Wristwatch in Video, He Reacts in an Emotional Way
Family and Relationships

Lady Gifts Her Very Stubborn Boyfriend G-Shock Wristwatch in Video, He Reacts in an Emotional Way

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared how she surprised her very stubborn boyfriend with a wristwatch present
  • She walked into his house with a bag and handed it to him, and his reaction on finding out it was a G-Shock wristwatch gift was heartwarming
  • Mixed reactions trailed the young lady's gift to her boyfriend as some people gushed over her gesture

A video of how a man reacted to being gifted a G-Shock wristwatch by his girlfriend has generated a buzz online.

It appeared the clip was shared via the man's TikTok account, @biglavish0, by his girlfriend.

Mixed reactions as lady shows gift she got her very stubborn boyfriend
She gifted her stubborn lover a G-Shock wristwatch. Photo Credit: @biglavish0
Source: TikTok
"I don buy G-SHOCK for my stubborn boyfriend.
"I too love that guy," words layered on the clip read.

In the clip, the lady entered the house and handed her boyfriend a small bag. He opened it, unboxed the G-shock wristwatch and jumped for joy. '

He laid on the couch, holding a pillow to his chest in excitement. According to the lady, the watch cost N110k.

About the G-Shock wristwatch

The G-Shock is a line of wristwatches that are manufactured by Japanese electronics company Casio.

It is designed to resist mechanical stress, shock and vibration. G-Shock is an abbreviation for Gravitational Shock.

Watch her video below:

People react to the G-Shock gift

Simultaneousb0i said:

"Na because they call him stubborn boyfriend, that's why he is keeping face like wetin I know know. Mtcheew, na small thing dey vex me."

Adjoa🩷 said:

"Brotherhood is very disappointed in u oooo."

Lil_B 21 said:

"It takes little things like this to make a man happy .. look at his inner child come out🥹.. omo guys, if she can't buy you G shock, leave! you deserve better."

Daniella 💫❤️ said:

"The inner child in him just popped out 🥹😂 awwwn."

Dah_Blaqbambi♊️🖤 said:

"E be like say na only me no know wetyn G-shock be."

king👑snazzy💰💰 said:

"If my babe buy this e no go size my hand 😰my hand be like. Chicken leg baby incase you won buy na food I need."

benefitboy said:

"I be igbo man i don't know what is G-Shock."

Lady surprises her man with expensive gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had surprised her man with expensive gifts on his birthday.

In a heartwarming video shared by @vickybills7 on TikTok, the man opened his expensive birthday presents, which include a Balenciaga shoe, a G-Shock wristwatch, a cake, and other packaged items.

When he saw the gifts arranged in the bed, the man opened the package containing the Balenciaga shoes. Seeing the G-shock watch behind the shoes, the man laughed and danced.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot: