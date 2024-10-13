Lady Gifts Her Very Stubborn Boyfriend G-Shock Wristwatch in Video, He Reacts in an Emotional Way
- A Nigerian lady has shared how she surprised her very stubborn boyfriend with a wristwatch present
- She walked into his house with a bag and handed it to him, and his reaction on finding out it was a G-Shock wristwatch gift was heartwarming
- Mixed reactions trailed the young lady's gift to her boyfriend as some people gushed over her gesture
A video of how a man reacted to being gifted a G-Shock wristwatch by his girlfriend has generated a buzz online.
It appeared the clip was shared via the man's TikTok account, @biglavish0, by his girlfriend.
"I don buy G-SHOCK for my stubborn boyfriend.
"I too love that guy," words layered on the clip read.
In the clip, the lady entered the house and handed her boyfriend a small bag. He opened it, unboxed the G-shock wristwatch and jumped for joy. '
He laid on the couch, holding a pillow to his chest in excitement. According to the lady, the watch cost N110k.
About the G-Shock wristwatch
The G-Shock is a line of wristwatches that are manufactured by Japanese electronics company Casio.
It is designed to resist mechanical stress, shock and vibration. G-Shock is an abbreviation for Gravitational Shock.
Watch her video below:
People react to the G-Shock gift
Simultaneousb0i said:
"Na because they call him stubborn boyfriend, that's why he is keeping face like wetin I know know. Mtcheew, na small thing dey vex me."
Adjoa said:
"Brotherhood is very disappointed in u oooo."
Lil_B 21 said:
"It takes little things like this to make a man happy .. look at his inner child come out🥹.. omo guys, if she can't buy you G shock, leave! you deserve better."
Daniella 💫❤️ said:
"The inner child in him just popped out 🥹😂 awwwn."
Dah_Blaqbambi♊️🖤 said:
"E be like say na only me no know wetyn G-shock be."
king👑snazzy💰💰 said:
"If my babe buy this e no go size my hand 😰my hand be like. Chicken leg baby incase you won buy na food I need."
benefitboy said:
"I be igbo man i don't know what is G-Shock."
Lady surprises her man with expensive gifts
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had surprised her man with expensive gifts on his birthday.
In a heartwarming video shared by @vickybills7 on TikTok, the man opened his expensive birthday presents, which include a Balenciaga shoe, a G-Shock wristwatch, a cake, and other packaged items.
When he saw the gifts arranged in the bed, the man opened the package containing the Balenciaga shoes. Seeing the G-shock watch behind the shoes, the man laughed and danced.
