A video of a Nigerian woman writing notes for her tired daughter has elicited emotional reactions on social media

Her grown daughter, who released the video online, said she had complained that her hand was hurting

Many social media users shared similar heartwarming stories of how their mums came through for them

A Nigerian lady, @tochi_nwadu, has shared a video of her mother helping her with her notes at home.

@tochi_nwadu was emotional as she watched her mum help her out with schoolwork.

She said her hand was hurting. Photo Credit: @tochi_nwadu

According to the young lady, her mum stepped in after she complained about having pains in her hand.

She described her mother as the strongest woman she knows. In her words:

"She is actually the strongest woman I know."

Netizens moved by her mum's action

prettiest wahala🥰😘 said:

"Mum did dis when I was in jss1 bcos my teacher asked me to submit my notes and I couldn't find it unfortunately my parents got divorced I had to end up with my dad cos dey had to split kids 😭🥰."

SCENT MAESTRO OF IBADAN❤️‍🔥 said:

"Omg🥹… my mum did same for me when i was in high school… she’ll meet me sleeping while i write and take the pen from me, cover me up and write the rest till the end🥹🫶🏾."

Miss Kimberly 🇰🇪 🇺🇸 said:

"When I was in primary and high school my mom used to write notes for me."

Ella 💕❤️ said:

"My mom is a doctor …the day she helped me with my biology note I no fit cry 😂😂😭😭I no see one thing 😂😂😂😂n she covered like 15 pages."

Eleojo said:

"You’re lucky. Not some mums that are weapons fashioned against their kids. You’re so lucky."

OGHENE_MINE said:

"My mum did this while I was about entering jss1 I entered in the 4th week due to lack of money😩my mom followed me to my friends houses and we started copying notes together ❤️I love her❤️."

Âmara🧸🥺💙 said:

"Your mum my mum our mum will reap the fruit of their labour 🥺amen."

