While working overseas, a lady sent her male relative money back home to help her build a house

However, what she saw was not quite what she expected, prompting the lady to place a curse on him

She shared a picture of the small unfinished building she saw, and sparked massive reactions online

A lady based in Saudi Arabia has expressed disappointment over the house her relative built for her.

The abroad returnee, @suzan0016, explained that she was on a two-year contract in the Asian country and appeared to have been sending her relative money for the building project.

She placed a curse on him.

In a TikTok post, a displeased @suzan0016 advised netizens never to trust relatives. She went on to place a curse on her relative.

She shared a picture of the small, uncompleted building her relative built with the money she supposedly sent. Her TikTok post read:

"My 2yrs contract in Saudi Arabia Kyoka Mukama never trust relative. He will never see heaven."

Mixed reactions trail photo of the house

Yisilenga said:

"Eeeeehhhh me I have anger issues. I don't trust myself in such a situation."

Vick wa gulf said:

"But why do you trust people with your money…?"

freedom said:

"Thank God they never bewitched you dia."

user935763249779jannipher said:

"This is better than zero my dear."

Afiazo said:

"...The way how we are suffering with work🤔 just Neal down pray and fast fr him to God and be carefull this morning one can kill don't fight with him just come back and work u safe money fr ur self ok."

tina tina said:

"Lucky you for me even one bricks kumbe they ate all my money."

THE CONCEPTS BESPOKE said:

"The important thing u , own land anytime u can change the house."

