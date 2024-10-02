A Nigerian lady was disappointed and bothered after finding out that her boyfriend was still making a call at night

She said he had bade her goodnight, and by that, she expected that he would go to bed and shouldn't be on another call

A video of the lady weeping while dialling her man's line has sent social media users into a frenzy

A video of a lady shedding tears while calling her boyfriend's line has stirred reactions online.

The Nigerian lady, @asapluto_fx, wept after she confirmed her boyfriend was on another call at night.

She didn't expect her man to be making another call. Photo Credit: @asapluto_fx

Source: TikTok

According to @asapluto_fx, her boyfriend had told her goodnight, yet he was on a call five minutes after they spoke.

She wept as she put the automated phone voice on speaker. The female voice repeatedly said:

"The number you are trying to reach is on another call. Please be on the line or call back later."

She wept further in a TikTok video after hearing the phone voice.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to her video

SHE TO SHE said:

"Omo the eyes see as you fine pass the four angels in heaven Awwn can I get a video."

Benny said:

"Goodnight no means sey the person wan sleep. I fit tell u gn make i still dey awake till 3am."

Immaculata ❤️🧡💜 said:

"Mine blocked my 2 numbers but when I used my best friend phone to call him he denied blocking me till date his number is not going."

FOOD VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"My own dey on voicemail😂😂he talk say na new setting wey dey iPhone be that."

🌹Dèé~Dêë🌹 said:

"What if he is talking to his mum or his sis or something."

1st October 🎉💗🥰 said:

"Calm down bby 😫una two don talk finish mk I follow am talk small na no dey disturb us."

Kassi ❤️💯 said:

"Me when Dem no dey chart or of if I call am self na busy 😂😂😂😂 I no cry again instead I go chat other boys."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared a clip of her boyfriend crying during their video call.

Lady gets heartbreaking call from boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had received a heartbreaking call from her boyfriend confirming their relationship was over.

In a video on TikTok, the lady was spotted wearing a mournful look after the end of her relationship. According to the short video shared by, @zulei_hat, the lady and her man have been in a relationship for five years.

The heartbroken lady was seen eating fried rice in a funny way that attracted the reactions of netizens.

Source: Legit.ng