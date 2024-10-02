Lady Weeps in Video as Her Boyfriend's Line Says He's on Another Call after Saying Goodnight
- A Nigerian lady was disappointed and bothered after finding out that her boyfriend was still making a call at night
- She said he had bade her goodnight, and by that, she expected that he would go to bed and shouldn't be on another call
- A video of the lady weeping while dialling her man's line has sent social media users into a frenzy
A video of a lady shedding tears while calling her boyfriend's line has stirred reactions online.
The Nigerian lady, @asapluto_fx, wept after she confirmed her boyfriend was on another call at night.
According to @asapluto_fx, her boyfriend had told her goodnight, yet he was on a call five minutes after they spoke.
She wept as she put the automated phone voice on speaker. The female voice repeatedly said:
"The number you are trying to reach is on another call. Please be on the line or call back later."
She wept further in a TikTok video after hearing the phone voice.
Watch her video below:
Nigerians react to her video
SHE TO SHE said:
"Omo the eyes see as you fine pass the four angels in heaven Awwn can I get a video."
Benny said:
"Goodnight no means sey the person wan sleep. I fit tell u gn make i still dey awake till 3am."
Immaculata ❤️🧡💜 said:
"Mine blocked my 2 numbers but when I used my best friend phone to call him he denied blocking me till date his number is not going."
FOOD VENDOR IN IBADAN said:
"My own dey on voicemail😂😂he talk say na new setting wey dey iPhone be that."
🌹Dèé~Dêë🌹 said:
"What if he is talking to his mum or his sis or something."
1st October 🎉💗🥰 said:
"Calm down bby 😫una two don talk finish mk I follow am talk small na no dey disturb us."
Kassi ❤️💯 said:
"Me when Dem no dey chart or of if I call am self na busy 😂😂😂😂 I no cry again instead I go chat other boys."
Source: Legit.ng
