Lady Weeps in Video as Her Boyfriend's Line Says He's on Another Call after Saying Goodnight
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady was disappointed and bothered after finding out that her boyfriend was still making a call at night
  • She said he had bade her goodnight, and by that, she expected that he would go to bed and shouldn't be on another call
  • A video of the lady weeping while dialling her man's line has sent social media users into a frenzy

A video of a lady shedding tears while calling her boyfriend's line has stirred reactions online.

The Nigerian lady, @asapluto_fx, wept after she confirmed her boyfriend was on another call at night.

Video shows lady weeping after finding her man on another call after telling her goodnight
She didn't expect her man to be making another call. Photo Credit: @asapluto_fx
Source: TikTok

According to @asapluto_fx, her boyfriend had told her goodnight, yet he was on a call five minutes after they spoke.

She wept as she put the automated phone voice on speaker. The female voice repeatedly said:

"The number you are trying to reach is on another call. Please be on the line or call back later."

She wept further in a TikTok video after hearing the phone voice.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to her video

SHE TO SHE said:

"Omo the eyes see as you fine pass the four angels in heaven Awwn can I get a video."

Benny said:

"Goodnight no means sey the person wan sleep. I fit tell u gn make i still dey awake till 3am."

Immaculata ❤️🧡💜 said:

"Mine blocked my 2 numbers but when I used my best friend phone to call him he denied blocking me till date his number is not going."

FOOD VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"My own dey on voicemail😂😂he talk say na new setting wey dey iPhone be that."

🌹Dèé~Dêë🌹 said:

"What if he is talking to his mum or his sis or something."

1st October 🎉💗🥰 said:

"Calm down bby 😫una two don talk finish mk I follow am talk small na no dey disturb us."

Kassi ❤️💯 said:

"Me when Dem no dey chart or of if I call am self na busy 😂😂😂😂 I no cry again instead I go chat other boys."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared a clip of her boyfriend crying during their video call.

Lady gets heartbreaking call from boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had received a heartbreaking call from her boyfriend confirming their relationship was over.

In a video on TikTok, the lady was spotted wearing a mournful look after the end of her relationship. According to the short video shared by, @zulei_hat, the lady and her man have been in a relationship for five years.

The heartbroken lady was seen eating fried rice in a funny way that attracted the reactions of netizens.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

